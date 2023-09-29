|
29.09.2023 08:17:04
EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: Cinven announces public acquisition offer | Conclusion of Investment Agreement
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Strategic Company Decision
SYNLAB AG (SYNLAB; FSE: SYAB) has today signed an investment agreement (Investment Agreement) with Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l. and its subsidiary Ephios Bidco GmbH, two holding companies controlled by investment funds advised by Cinven Limited.
Concurrently, Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l. announced its decision to make a voluntary public acquisition offer to the shareholders of SYNLAB to acquire all shares outstanding of SYNLAB (Offer) not directly held by it at a price of 10.00 per SYNLAB share. Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l. already holds approx. 43.24% of the voting rights in SYNLAB. The Offer will not be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.
As a basis for the Offer, the Investment Agreement was concluded to specify the offer process and provide for the future cooperation. This includes, among other things, agreements regarding the support of the corporate and growth strategies of the Company as well as the interests of employees of SYNLAB Group.
End of Inside Information
29-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1737521
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1737521 29-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
