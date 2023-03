EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: Extension of the appointment of Mathieu Floreani as CEO and Sami Badarani as CFO

EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Munich, 15 March 2023 The Supervisory Board of SYNLAB AG (SYNLAB, FSE: SYAB) today announces that the appointment of Mathieu Floreani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SYNLAB Group has been extended until the end of 30 April 2028 and the appointment of Sami Badarani as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the SYNLAB Group has been extended until the end of 30 April 2026.



