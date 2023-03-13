13.03.2023 12:06:46

EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: Non-binding expression of interest by Cinven for acquisition offer at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share

EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Offer
SYNLAB AG: Non-binding expression of interest by Cinven for acquisition offer at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share

13-March-2023 / 12:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG (SYNLAB, FSE: SYAB) confirms that funds advised by Cinven Limited have submitted a legally non-binding expression of interest to acquire up to 100% of the Company's shares at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share. Cinven already holds approximately 43% of the Company's share capital.
In the best interests of the Company, SYNLAB AG is examining the expression of interest and its options for action. This expression of interest was not coordinated with the Company and it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be a public acquisition offer on the part of Cinven to all shareholders of SYNLAB AG. SYNLAB will inform the capital markets and the public about the progress in accordance with the legal requirements.

13-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1580913

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1580913  13-March-2023 CET/CEST

