EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: Non-binding expression of interest by Cinven for acquisition offer at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share

EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Offer

SYNLAB AG: Non-binding expression of interest by Cinven for acquisition offer at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share



13-March-2023 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SYNLAB AG (SYNLAB, FSE: SYAB) confirms that funds advised by Cinven Limited have submitted a legally non-binding expression of interest to acquire up to 100% of the Company's shares at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share. Cinven already holds approximately 43% of the Company's share capital.

In the best interests of the Company, SYNLAB AG is examining the expression of interest and its options for action. This expression of interest was not coordinated with the Company and it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be a public acquisition offer on the part of Cinven to all shareholders of SYNLAB AG. SYNLAB will inform the capital markets and the public about the progress in accordance with the legal requirements. 13-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

