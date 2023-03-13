|
13.03.2023 12:06:46
EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: Non-binding expression of interest by Cinven for acquisition offer at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Offer
SYNLAB AG (SYNLAB, FSE: SYAB) confirms that funds advised by Cinven Limited have submitted a legally non-binding expression of interest to acquire up to 100% of the Company's shares at an indicative offer price of 10.00 Euro per SYNLAB share. Cinven already holds approximately 43% of the Company's share capital.
In the best interests of the Company, SYNLAB AG is examining the expression of interest and its options for action. This expression of interest was not coordinated with the Company and it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be a public acquisition offer on the part of Cinven to all shareholders of SYNLAB AG. SYNLAB will inform the capital markets and the public about the progress in accordance with the legal requirements.
13-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1580913
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1580913 13-March-2023 CET/CEST
