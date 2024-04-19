|
19.04.2024 19:06:24
EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy
EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Statement
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in ItalySYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB”, FSE: SYAB) announces that SYNLAB Italy is affected by the consequences of a cyber-attack.
As a precaution and in accordance with the SYNLAB IT security procedures, all IT systems in Italy have been immediately deactivated as soon as the attack was identified in the early morning of 18 April 2024. As a result of the incident, the operations of SYNLAB in Italy were and continue to be largely suspended.
SYNLAB has established a task force with internal and external experts working to mitigate the impact, restore the IT systems and fully resume operations in Italy as soon as possible. SYNLAB has alerted law enforcement authorities and is closely cooperating with the relevant authorities.
The financial impact of the incident on SYNLAB cannot be evaluated at this point in time.
SYNLAB operations outside of Italy are not affected by the incident.
19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1885171
1885171 19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
