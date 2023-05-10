EQS-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG: Withdrawal of Mr Rolf Elgeti from the Supervisory Board

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 19:56:00

10-May-2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 10 May 2023

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG ("Company"), Mr Rolf Elgeti, has informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board today that he will not continue his office as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company after the end of the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2023 ("Annual General Meeting") for personal reasons and will not stand for re-election. Mr Elgeti will therefore withdraw from the Supervisory Board of the Company as scheduled at the end of the Annual General Meeting.

The Management Board has therefore decided today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, not to submit agenda item 6 a) of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (election of Mr Rolf Elgeti) to the vote.

The remaining candidates remain unchanged for election. In its current composition, the Supervisory Board assumes that Mr. Olaf Borkers, if elected, will stand as a candidate for the chair of the Supervisory Board until it is completed in accordance with the Articles of Association.

The Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for a suitable successor for Mr Elgeti and intends to complete it in a timely manner.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to express their gratitude to Mr Elgeti for his extraordinary achievements and his many years of great commitment to the Company. The members of both boards very much regret Mr Elgeti's departure from the Supervisory Board.

 

Contact:
TAG Immobilien AG
Dominique Mann
Head of Investor & Public Relations 
Fon +49 (0) 40 380 32 - 305
Fax +49 (0) 40 380 32 390
ir@tag-ag.com


End of Inside Information

10-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 380 32 0
Fax: 040 380 32 388
E-mail: ir@tag-ag.com
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008303504
WKN: 830350
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1629761

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1629761  10-May-2023 CET/CEST

