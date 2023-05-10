|
10.05.2023 19:56:00
EQS-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG: Withdrawal of Mr Rolf Elgeti from the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION ACC. TO ARTICLE 17 MAR
Hamburg, 10 May 2023
Withdrawal of Mr Rolf Elgeti from the Supervisory Board
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TAG Immobilien AG ("Company"), Mr Rolf Elgeti, has informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board today that he will not continue his office as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company after the end of the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2023 ("Annual General Meeting") for personal reasons and will not stand for re-election. Mr Elgeti will therefore withdraw from the Supervisory Board of the Company as scheduled at the end of the Annual General Meeting.
The Management Board has therefore decided today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, not to submit agenda item 6 a) of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (election of Mr Rolf Elgeti) to the vote.
The remaining candidates remain unchanged for election. In its current composition, the Supervisory Board assumes that Mr. Olaf Borkers, if elected, will stand as a candidate for the chair of the Supervisory Board until it is completed in accordance with the Articles of Association.
The Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for a suitable successor for Mr Elgeti and intends to complete it in a timely manner.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to express their gratitude to Mr Elgeti for his extraordinary achievements and his many years of great commitment to the Company. The members of both boards very much regret Mr Elgeti's departure from the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
TAG Immobilien AG
Dominique Mann
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Fon +49 (0) 40 380 32 - 305
Fax +49 (0) 40 380 32 390
ir@tag-ag.com
End of Inside Information
10-May-2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 380 32 0
|Fax:
|040 380 32 388
|E-mail:
|ir@tag-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.tag-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008303504
|WKN:
|830350
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1629761
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1629761 10-May-2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AGmehr Analysen
|11.05.23
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.05.23
|TAG Immobilien Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.05.23
|TAG Immobilien Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.23
|TAG Immobilien Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.23
|TAG Immobilien Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TAG Immobilien AG
|7,35
|-2,10%