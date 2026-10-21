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21.10.2026 16:26:33

EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Cyber attack at TAKKT AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Other
TAKKT AG: Cyber attack at TAKKT AG

21-Oct-2026 / 16:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cyber attack at TAKKT AG

Stuttgart, Germany, October 21, 2026. TAKKT AG has been the target of a cyber attack on parts of its IT systems. IT systems of the Industrial & Packaging division in Europe and the Foodservices division in North America have been affected. As a precautionary measure, the systems have partly been taken offline to minimize any potential impact. As a result, order processing, customer service and deliveries are currently significantly restricted. As part of interim measures, orders can still be placed via the online shop and other channels; however, their processing and delivery are restricted.

The affected IT systems and the extent of the attack are currently being analyzed. It is not possible at this point in time to assess whether any damage has occurred, the extent of any such damage, or when the systems will be fully operational again.

In accordance with the contingency plan designed for such cases, TAKKT has immediately implemented protective measures. A dedicated task force is working alongside external cybersecurity experts and IT forensic specialists to investigate the incident and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
investor@takkt.de
+49 711 3465 8223


End of Inside Information

21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37
EQS News ID: 2419786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419786  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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