|
21.02.2023 15:27:57
EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022
21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1565071
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1565071 21-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Vorstand schlägt Sonderdividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 vor (EQS Group)
|
21.02.23
|TAKKT AG : Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022 (Investegate)
|
20.02.23
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
20.02.23
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.02.23
|TAKKT AG : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
13.02.23
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.02.23
|EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)