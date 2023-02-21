EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Management Board proposes special dividend for the fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend

21-Feb-2023

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Stuttgart, Germany, February 21, 2023. The Management Board of TAKKT AG today resolved - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on May 24, 2023 the payment of a dividend of one euro per share for the fiscal year 2022. This consists of a base dividend in the amount of EUR 0.60 and a special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.40.



The special dividend is possible due to the successful fiscal year, TAKKT's strong cash flow and the high equity ratio. Even after payment of the dividend, the Group would have sufficient financial resources for acquisitions.

