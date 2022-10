EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

TAKKT AG resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 25 million



04-Oct-2022 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Stuttgart, Germany, October 4, 2022. In view of the current valuation, the high equity ratio and the cash flow strength of the business model, the Management Board of TAKKT AG today decided to buy back up to three percent of the current share capital.



TAKKT intends to acquire up to 1,968,309 shares via the stock exchange for a total purchase price of up to EUR 25 million (excluding incidental costs). The buyback program will start on October 6, 2022 and will run until June 30, 2023 at the latest. It is based on the authorization by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 18, 2022. The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the provisions of stock corporation law and the aforementioned authorization.



TAKKT remains committed to its existing dividend policy.

Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Invstor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany

Contact:Michael LochVP Group Treasury & Invstor RelationsPresselstr. 1270191 StuttgartGermany+49 711 3465 8222

