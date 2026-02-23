TAKKT Aktie

WKN: 744600 / ISIN: DE0007446007

23.02.2026 20:41:24

EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT Management Board proposes suspension of dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
TAKKT AG: TAKKT Management Board proposes suspension of dividend

23-Feb-2026 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAKKT Management Board proposes suspension of dividend

Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, TAKKT achieved organic sales growth of minus 6.6 percent in the 2025 fiscal year. With sales of EUR 964.3 (1,052.9) million, the EBITDA margin adjusted for one-off expenses was 3.8 (6.9) percent and free cash flow was EUR 10.3 (68.1) million. Overall, this development was in line with TAKKT's most recently published guidance, which assumed organic sales growth of between minus 8 and minus 4 percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 4 to 6 percent range, and free cash flow of between EUR 10 and 20 million. Due to non-cash goodwill impairments totaling EUR 125.5 million, earnings per share were significantly negative at minus EUR 1.88 (minus EUR 0.64).

In the current environment, TAKKT is prioritizing investments in strengthening the business model. Therefore, the Management Board of TAKKT AG will propose not to distribute a dividend for the 2025 financial year. In the previous year, the dividend was EUR 0.60 per share. TAKKT intends to resume substantial distributions as soon as earnings and free cash flow allow this on a sustainable basis.

 


Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
investor@takkt.de
+49 711 3465 8223


End of Inside Information

23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2280332

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2280332  23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AG

