TAKKT Aktie
WKN: 744600 / ISIN: DE0007446007
|
23.02.2026 20:41:24
EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT Management Board proposes suspension of dividend
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
TAKKT Management Board proposes suspension of dividend
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, TAKKT achieved organic sales growth of minus 6.6 percent in the 2025 fiscal year. With sales of EUR 964.3 (1,052.9) million, the EBITDA margin adjusted for one-off expenses was 3.8 (6.9) percent and free cash flow was EUR 10.3 (68.1) million. Overall, this development was in line with TAKKT's most recently published guidance, which assumed organic sales growth of between minus 8 and minus 4 percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 4 to 6 percent range, and free cash flow of between EUR 10 and 20 million. Due to non-cash goodwill impairments totaling EUR 125.5 million, earnings per share were significantly negative at minus EUR 1.88 (minus EUR 0.64).
In the current environment, TAKKT is prioritizing investments in strengthening the business model. Therefore, the Management Board of TAKKT AG will propose not to distribute a dividend for the 2025 financial year. In the previous year, the dividend was EUR 0.60 per share. TAKKT intends to resume substantial distributions as soon as earnings and free cash flow allow this on a sustainable basis.
Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
investor@takkt.de
+49 711 3465 8223
End of Inside Information
23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
ISIN:
DE0007446007
WKN:
744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2280332
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2280332 23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
