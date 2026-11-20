TAKKT Aktie
WKN: 744600 / ISIN: DE0007446007
|
20.11.2026 19:26:03
EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT revises its 2026 full-year forecast following the cyberattack
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
TAKKT revises its 2026 full-year forecast following the cyberattack
TAKKT AG is making significant progress in restoring its operational capabilities following the cyberattack in October. Order intake, order entry and processing, deliveries, and invoicing have largely been restored. Processing capacity and functionality are being further enhanced.
With the financial impact now clearer, the Management Board is revising its forecast for the 2026 financial year. Organic sales development of around minus 7 percent and an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly below 2 percent are now expected. The original forecast ranges were minus 7 to plus 3 percent and 2 to 5 percent, respectively. When the nine-month figures were published, TAKKT had already highlighted the risk of performance at the lower end of these ranges or below. The impact on sales and earnings stems from restrictions on order processing and delivery following the cyberattack.
Lower operating earnings also weigh on free cash flow. This earnings impact alone would result in approximately break-even free cash flow for 2026. However, significant cash receipts are now also expected to shift into the coming year. Following delayed deliveries and invoicing due to the cyberattack, some customer payments are not expected until early 2027. A meaningful cash inflow from a disposal linked to the streamlining of the logistics structure is also expected next year.
Depending on the timing of these cash receipts, TAKKT now expects free cash flow for 2026 to be between EUR minus 30 and minus 10 million. At present, a figure towards the lower end of this range appears more likely. Prior to the cyberattack, the Group had targeted positive free cash flow but had recently highlighted the increased risk of a negative annual figure.
Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
investor@takkt.de
+49 711 3465 8223
End of Inside Information
20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37
|EQS News ID:
|2439868
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2439868 20-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TAKKT AG
|
20.11.26
|EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT passt Jahresprognose 2026 nach Cyberangriff an (EQS Group)
|
20.11.26
|EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: TAKKT revises its 2026 full-year forecast following the cyberattack (EQS Group)
|
28.10.26
|EQS-News: TAKKT confirms stabilization in the third quarter (EQS Group)
|
28.10.26
|EQS-News: TAKKT bestätigt Stabilisierung im dritten Quartal (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Cyberangriff bei TAKKT AG (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: TAKKT AG: Cyber attack at TAKKT AG (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Stépan Breedveld to Take Over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
22.09.26
|EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Stépan Breedveld soll Vorsitz des Aufsichtsrats übernehmen (EQS Group)
Analysen zu TAKKT AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TAKKT AG
|1,95
|-2,89%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.