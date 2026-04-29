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WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005

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29.04.2026 18:30:04

EQS-Adhoc: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million

29-Apr-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

 

Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 774 million

The Talanx Group has started the current financial year 2026 with a very good first quarter and has significantly exceeded the analysts' consensus of EUR 673[1] million with a preliminary consolidated result of EUR 774 (604) million.

Insurance revenue is expected to amount to EUR 12.1 (12.4) bn. On a currency-adjusted basis, this represents an increase of approx. 3% compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Talanx confirms its full year forecast for the current financial year 2026 and expects to generate a consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion.

This guidance assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that there is no turbulence on the capital markets and that there are no significant currency fluctuations.

Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2026 as planned on 13 May 2026.

 

[1] Average of 5 estimates by financial analysts


Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2231


End of Inside Information

29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 3747 2227
Fax: +49 511 3747 2286
E-mail: ir@talanx.com
Internet: www.talanx.com
ISIN: DE000TLX1005
WKN: TLX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2318276

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2318276  29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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