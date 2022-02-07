|
07.02.2022 19:35:18
EQS-Adhoc: TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment
EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Contract
TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment
Following the conclusion of a tender process conducted by UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), UEFA has announced today that TEAM Marketing AG (TEAM) has been successful in securing a mandate to act as the global marketing agency for the worldwide marketing of the media, sponsorship and licensing rights (excluding the marketing of media rights in the USA) relating to the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League, the UEFA Youth League and the UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals for three seasons, from 2024/25 to 2026/27.
TEAM, a subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, in which Highlight Event and Entertainment AG holds a stake of around 49.7%, has acted as UEFA's marketing partner for 30 years. Its current agency agreement with UEFA covers the 2021/22 to 2023/24 UEFA club competition seasons.
