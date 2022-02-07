07.02.2022 19:35:18

EQS-Adhoc: TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment

EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Contract
TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment

07-Feb-2022 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TEAM Marketing secures UEFA Club Competitions Marketing Partner appointment

Following the conclusion of a tender process conducted by UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA), UEFA has announced today that TEAM Marketing AG (TEAM) has been successful in securing a mandate to act as the global marketing agency for the worldwide marketing of the media, sponsorship and licensing rights (excluding the marketing of media rights in the USA) relating to the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League, the UEFA Youth League and the UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals for three seasons, from 2024/25 to 2026/27.

TEAM, a subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, in which Highlight Event and Entertainment AG holds a stake of around 49.7%, has acted as UEFA's marketing partner for 30 years. Its current agency agreement with UEFA covers the 2021/22 to 2023/24 UEFA club competition seasons.

Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch


Additional features:
File: Adhoc_HLEE_07.02.2022
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1277652

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1277652  07-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277652&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten