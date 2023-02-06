06.02.2023 19:01:16

EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

06-Feb-2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Goppingen, 6 February 2023 Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer AG has resolved on a new share buyback program (SBB 2023) with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). This will be TeamViewers second share buyback program as a listed company after the successful completion of a EUR 300 million buyback in 2022. The buyback, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will be conducted in two independent tranches via the stock exchange. The first tranche with a volume of up to EUR 75 million, but not exceeding 9,112,985 shares, is expected to start mid of February 2023. In this respect, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022. The second tranche of the SBB 2023 is intended to start shortly after completion of the first tranche and is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. Further details will be announced separately prior to the start of the share buyback program.

TeamViewer can hold up to 10 percent of its share capital as treasury shares for legally permitted purposes under German stock corporation law. As a result, the Company will cancel any shares above the threshold. A certain portion of the shares bought back under the SBB 2023 will be reserved for the 2023 tranche of TeamViewers employee share program. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.

###

Contact

Press TeamViewer
Martina Dier
Vice President, Communications
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com		 Investor Relations TeamViewer
Ursula Querette
Vice President, Capital Markets
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552947

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552947  06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552947&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TeamViewermehr Analysen

08.02.23 TeamViewer Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.23 TeamViewer Overweight Barclays Capital
08.02.23 TeamViewer Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.02.23 TeamViewer Kaufen DZ BANK
07.02.23 TeamViewer Overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TeamViewer 14,69 0,00% TeamViewer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Grün
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen