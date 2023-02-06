|
06.02.2023 19:01:16
EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Goppingen, 6 February 2023 Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer AG has resolved on a new share buyback program (SBB 2023) with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). This will be TeamViewers second share buyback program as a listed company after the successful completion of a EUR 300 million buyback in 2022. The buyback, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will be conducted in two independent tranches via the stock exchange. The first tranche with a volume of up to EUR 75 million, but not exceeding 9,112,985 shares, is expected to start mid of February 2023. In this respect, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022. The second tranche of the SBB 2023 is intended to start shortly after completion of the first tranche and is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in May 2023.
The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. Further details will be announced separately prior to the start of the share buyback program.
TeamViewer can hold up to 10 percent of its share capital as treasury shares for legally permitted purposes under German stock corporation law. As a result, the Company will cancel any shares above the threshold. A certain portion of the shares bought back under the SBB 2023 will be reserved for the 2023 tranche of TeamViewers employee share program. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.
###
Contact
06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 97200 81
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1552947
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1552947 06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TeamViewermehr Analysen
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.02.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|TeamViewer Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.22
|TeamViewer Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.02.23
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.23
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.01.23
|TeamViewer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.22
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.11.22
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TeamViewer
|14,69
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen überwiegend in Grün
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag überwiegend aufwärts.