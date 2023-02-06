EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

TeamViewer AG resolves on a 2023 share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million



06-Feb-2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Goppingen, 6 February 2023 Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer AG has resolved on a new share buyback program (SBB 2023) with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). This will be TeamViewers second share buyback program as a listed company after the successful completion of a EUR 300 million buyback in 2022. The buyback, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will be conducted in two independent tranches via the stock exchange. The first tranche with a volume of up to EUR 75 million, but not exceeding 9,112,985 shares, is expected to start mid of February 2023. In this respect, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2022. The second tranche of the SBB 2023 is intended to start shortly after completion of the first tranche and is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. Further details will be announced separately prior to the start of the share buyback program.

TeamViewer can hold up to 10 percent of its share capital as treasury shares for legally permitted purposes under German stock corporation law. As a result, the Company will cancel any shares above the threshold. A certain portion of the shares bought back under the SBB 2023 will be reserved for the 2023 tranche of TeamViewers employee share program. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.

###

Contact