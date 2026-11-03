TeamViewer Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN90 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900
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03.11.2026 07:02:53
EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer publishes Q3 2026 results and adjusts full-year revenue guidance reflecting softer Q4 2026 outlook
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EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)
TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer publishes Q3 2026 results and adjusts full-year revenue guidance reflecting softer Q4 2026 outlook
GÖPPINGEN, Germany, November 03, 2026 – In Q3 2026, TeamViewer generated Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €736.9m (-0.6% cc), Revenue of €184.5m (-2.2% cc yoy)[1], and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.8%. 9M 2026 Revenue was €550.4m (-1.3% cc yoy)[2] and 9M 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.7%.
In the third quarter, TeamViewer saw strong new business momentum in TeamViewer ONE and DEX, meaningful ARR growth in highest-value Enterprise customer bucket, and a stabilizing SMB business. However, delayed conversion of large Enterprise deal volumes and renewed economic uncertainty in Europe are expected to weigh on revenue growth in Q4 2026.
For full-year 2026, TeamViewer now expects revenue growth between -2% and -1% year-over-year in constant currencies, compared with pro forma revenue of €767.5 million in FY 2025 (previously: between 0% and 3% year-over-year in constant currencies).
At the same time, positive impact of scaling the Enterprise sales organization in EMEA, improving US Enterprise momentum and general new business pipeline is expected to accelerate ARR growth in 2027.
TeamViewer reaffirms its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of around 43%.
Contact:
Bisera Grubesic
Vice President Investor Relations
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Important notice
Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer’s disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and TeamViewer’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. TeamViewer undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
All stated figures are unaudited.
This document contains alternative performance measures (APM) that are not defined under IFRS, such as Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Adjusted EBITDA. The APMs (non-IFRS) can be reconciled to the key performance indicators included in the IFRS consolidated financial statements and should not be viewed in isolation, but only as supplementary information for assessing the operating performance. TeamViewer believes that these APMs provide an additional, deeper understanding of the Company’s performance. Definitions of alternative performance measures (APMs) are included in the regular financial reporting of the company.
[1] YoY revenue growth rate is compared to Q3 2025 comparable pro forma Revenue of €192.0m.
[2] YoY revenue growth rate is compared to 9M 2025 comparable pro forma Revenue of €572.9m.
End of Inside Information
03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 60692 50
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|ir.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42
|EQS News ID:
|2427054
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2427054 03-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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