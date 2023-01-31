EQS-Adhoc: Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

EQS-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich



31-Jan-2023 / 14:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Termination of stock exchange inclusion (m:access and Open Market trading on the Munich Stock Exchange)

Grünwald, 31 January 2023 Following the submission of an application to the Munich Stock Exchange to revoke the quotation of the companys shares from the m:access segment and revoke its inclusion in the Open Market, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) today received a notice from the Munich Stock Exchange stating that the inclusion of its shares in the m:access segment will end at the close of 30 June 2023. The discontinuation of trading of the shares in the general Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange will take place at the close of 29 December 2023.

The company welcomes the fact that the Munich Stock Exchange provided for a sufficiently long phase-out period in its decision and assumes that its shares will still be traded in the general Open Market at another stock exchange in the future as well.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de