|
31.01.2023 14:02:37
EQS-Adhoc: Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Termination of stock exchange inclusion (m:access and Open Market trading on the Munich Stock Exchange)
Grünwald, 31 January 2023 Following the submission of an application to the Munich Stock Exchange to revoke the quotation of the companys shares from the m:access segment and revoke its inclusion in the Open Market, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) today received a notice from the Munich Stock Exchange stating that the inclusion of its shares in the m:access segment will end at the close of 30 June 2023. The discontinuation of trading of the shares in the general Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange will take place at the close of 29 December 2023.
The company welcomes the fact that the Munich Stock Exchange provided for a sufficiently long phase-out period in its decision and assumes that its shares will still be traded in the general Open Market at another stock exchange in the future as well.
CONTACT
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
|Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 544 799-55
|E-mail:
|info@aureliusinvest.de
|Internet:
|www.aureliusinvest.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JK2A8
|WKN:
|A0JK2A
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1547835
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1547835 31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AURELIUSmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AURELIUSmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AURELIUS
|15,57
|1,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: ATX gegen den Trend etwas fester -- DAX gibt nach - Börsenhandel in Asien endet auf rotem Terrain
Trotz schwacher US-Vorgaben und Zinssorgen schafft es der heimische Aktienmarkt auf grünes Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. Mit Verlusten präsentierten sich die Märkte in Asien.