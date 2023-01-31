31.01.2023 14:02:37

EQS-Adhoc: Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

EQS-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

31-Jan-2023 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Termination of stock exchange inclusion (m:access and Open Market trading on the Munich Stock Exchange)

Grünwald, 31 January 2023 Following the submission of an application to the Munich Stock Exchange to revoke the quotation of the companys shares from the m:access segment and revoke its inclusion in the Open Market, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) today received a notice from the Munich Stock Exchange stating that the inclusion of its shares in the m:access segment will end at the close of 30 June 2023. The discontinuation of trading of the shares in the general Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange will take place at the close of 29 December 2023.

The company welcomes the fact that the Munich Stock Exchange provided for a sufficiently long phase-out period in its decision and assumes that its shares will still be traded in the general Open Market at another stock exchange in the future as well.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 0 
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 55 
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1547835

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1547835  31-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547835&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AURELIUSmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AURELIUSmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AURELIUS 15,57 1,24% AURELIUS

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: ATX gegen den Trend etwas fester -- DAX gibt nach - Börsenhandel in Asien endet auf rotem Terrain
Trotz schwacher US-Vorgaben und Zinssorgen schafft es der heimische Aktienmarkt auf grünes Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. Mit Verlusten präsentierten sich die Märkte in Asien.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen