The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie

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WKN DE: A40KXL / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9

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18.09.2026 08:31:43

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: 2025 consolidated revenue within target range; 2025 consolidated EBIT below forecast; outlook for fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: 2025 consolidated revenue within target range; 2025 consolidated EBIT below forecast; outlook for fiscal year 2026

18-Sep-2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2025 consolidated revenue within target range; 2025 consolidated EBIT below forecast; outlook for fiscal year 2026

  • 2025 consolidated revenue of EUR 10.0 million, within the forecast range of EUR 9.0–11.0 million
  • 2025 consolidated EBIT at EUR -3.0 million instead of a break-even result
  • H1 2026: Consolidated revenue of EUR 13.1 million; consolidated EBIT of EUR 1.9 million
  • For the full year 2026, consolidated revenue of EUR 20.0–24.0 million and consolidated EBIT of EUR 1.0–2.0 million are expected

Berlin, September 18, 2026 – The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9) generated consolidated revenue of EUR 10.0 million in fiscal year 2025, thereby meeting its projected revenue target of EUR 9 million to EUR 11 million. Consolidated EBIT came in at EUR -3.0 million, below the forecast of a break-even result.

The deviation from the forecast is primarily attributable to two factors:

  • First, impairment charges totaling EUR 2.1 million were required for inventory due to increased costs and lower prices.
  • Second, the recognition of asset management fees in the amount of EUR 1.2 million was deferred to fiscal year 2026

In the first half of 2026, consolidated revenue and consolidated EBIT amounted to EUR 13.1 million and EUR 1.9 million, respectively. The gain from the sale of real estate in the amount of EUR 1.1 million, as well as the service revenue of EUR 1.98 million, contributed significantly to the positive revenue and EBIT performance.

For 2026, The Grounds expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 20.0 million and EUR 24.0 million and consolidated EBIT of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million. Revenue and EBIT will be driven primarily by individual home sales in the Fahrland-Werder project and by the services business.

The consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 and the 2026 semiannual report are expected to be available for download at https://www.thegroundsag.com/en/investor-relation/financial-reports-and-presentations/annual-reports/ starting September 30, 2026.


Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini (CEO), Andrew Wallis (CFO)
Zimmerstr. 16, 10969 Berlin
T. +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
F. +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-Mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com



End of Inside Information

18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Zimmerstraße 16
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A40KXL9, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A40KXL, A3H3FH, A40KXL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200VUYVDCPMZG1134
EQS News ID: 2401264

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2401264  18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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