The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXL / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9
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18.09.2026 08:31:43
EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: 2025 consolidated revenue within target range; 2025 consolidated EBIT below forecast; outlook for fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
2025 consolidated revenue within target range; 2025 consolidated EBIT below forecast; outlook for fiscal year 2026
Berlin, September 18, 2026 – The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9) generated consolidated revenue of EUR 10.0 million in fiscal year 2025, thereby meeting its projected revenue target of EUR 9 million to EUR 11 million. Consolidated EBIT came in at EUR -3.0 million, below the forecast of a break-even result.
The deviation from the forecast is primarily attributable to two factors:
In the first half of 2026, consolidated revenue and consolidated EBIT amounted to EUR 13.1 million and EUR 1.9 million, respectively. The gain from the sale of real estate in the amount of EUR 1.1 million, as well as the service revenue of EUR 1.98 million, contributed significantly to the positive revenue and EBIT performance.
For 2026, The Grounds expects consolidated revenue of between EUR 20.0 million and EUR 24.0 million and consolidated EBIT of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million. Revenue and EBIT will be driven primarily by individual home sales in the Fahrland-Werder project and by the services business.
The consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 and the 2026 semiannual report are expected to be available for download at https://www.thegroundsag.com/en/investor-relation/financial-reports-and-presentations/annual-reports/ starting September 30, 2026.
End of Inside Information
18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
|Zimmerstraße 16
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 2021 6866
|Fax:
|030 2021 6489
|E-mail:
|info@tgd.ag
|Internet:
|www.thegroundsag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40KXL9, DE000A3H3FH2,
|WKN:
|A40KXL, A3H3FH, A40KXL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200VUYVDCPMZG1134
|EQS News ID:
|2401264
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2401264 18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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