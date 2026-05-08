11880 Solutions Aktie

11880 Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511880 / ISIN: DE0005118806

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08.05.2026 15:32:44

EQS-Adhoc: The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 11880 Solutions AG approve a proposal for a 5:1 share capital reduction

EQS-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction
The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 11880 Solutions AG approve a proposal for a 5:1 share capital reduction

08-May-2026 / 15:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 8 May 2026 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 11880 Solutions AG today resolved to submit a capital reduction through a 5:1 share consolidation to the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2026 for approval. The measure is intended to improve the visibility and tradability of the share on the capital market and to enable the company once again to carry out capital measures on standard market terms, whilst observing the minimum issue price for new shares. The number of 11880 Solutions no-par value shares currently stands at 26,232,200.

The proposed measure is to be implemented by way of an ordinary capital reduction in accordance with Sections 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) through a share consolidation. By consolidating five existing shares into one new share, the number of issued shares is to be reduced and the calculated market price per share increased accordingly. The calculated total value of a shareholder’s stake in the company will therefore remain unchanged.

The final resolution on the implementation of a capital reduction is the responsibility of the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com


End of Inside Information

08-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Baumstraße 23
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2324224

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2324224  08-May-2026 CET/CEST

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