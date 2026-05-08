11880 Solutions Aktie
WKN: 511880 / ISIN: DE0005118806
|
08.05.2026 15:32:44
EQS-Adhoc: The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 11880 Solutions AG approve a proposal for a 5:1 share capital reduction
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EQS-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction
Essen, 8 May 2026 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 11880 Solutions AG today resolved to submit a capital reduction through a 5:1 share consolidation to the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2026 for approval. The measure is intended to improve the visibility and tradability of the share on the capital market and to enable the company once again to carry out capital measures on standard market terms, whilst observing the minimum issue price for new shares. The number of 11880 Solutions no-par value shares currently stands at 26,232,200.
The proposed measure is to be implemented by way of an ordinary capital reduction in accordance with Sections 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) through a share consolidation. By consolidating five existing shares into one new share, the number of issued shares is to be reduced and the calculated market price per share increased accordingly. The calculated total value of a shareholder’s stake in the company will therefore remain unchanged.
The final resolution on the implementation of a capital reduction is the responsibility of the Annual General Meeting.
Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com
End of Inside Information
08-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Baumstraße 23
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201-80990
|E-mail:
|info@11880.com
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
|WKN:
|511880, 511880
|Indices:
|Prime All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2324224
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2324224 08-May-2026 CET/CEST
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