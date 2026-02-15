Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

Hapag-Lloyd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

15.02.2026 11:43:13

EQS-Adhoc: The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

15-Feb-2026 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) is in advanced negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of all shares in its Israeli competitor Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM”). To date no binding agreements have been entered into. The required approvals of the transaction by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, as well as by the competent corporate bodies of the contractual counterparties have not yet been granted. Furthermore, the consent of the State of Israel based on its special rights set forth in the articles of association of ZIM is required. In this context, negotiations with FIMI Opportunity Funds, an Israeli financial investor, for the assumption of the obligations under these special rights are well advanced. The completion of the transaction would require additional regulatory approvals and the consent of the shareholders’ meeting of ZIM.

 

Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123


End of Inside Information

15-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276586

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2276586  15-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

