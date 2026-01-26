EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group achieves revenue growth of 39 % to EUR 728 million in financial year 2025, adjusted EBITDA at EUR 55 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

The Platform Group achieves revenue growth of 39 % to EUR 728 million in financial year 2025, adjusted EBITDA at EUR 55 million



Düsseldorf, 26 January 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces preliminary and unaudited financial figures for the financial year 2025, in line with its guidance. Over the course of financial year 2025, the guidance was raised twice, most recently on 31 July 2025. The positive business performance was driven by strong organic growth, an expansion of the partner base, an increased number of active customers, and earnings contributions from companies acquired during the reporting period.

According to preliminary figures, gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 44 % year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion in financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 903 million), in line with the guidance most recently raised on 31 July 2025. Revenue increased by +38.8 % compared to the previous year to EUR 728 million, in line with the most recently raised guidance range of EUR 715 million to EUR 735 million.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 55 million (previous year: EUR 33.3 million), within the increased guidance range of EUR 54 million to EUR 58 million. This represents a 65.3% year-on-year increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 7.6 % (previous year: 6.3 %). Net profit increased from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 46.5 million, representing a growth of +42.2 %. Earnings per share (EPS) therefore amounted to EUR 2.26 (previous year: EUR 1.60), corresponding to an increase of +41.3 %.

According to preliminary figures, net debt leverage (net debt to adjusted EBITDA) improved to 2.2 (previous year: 2.6). As of 31 December 2025, the Group employed 1,507 people. The annual report for financial year 2025 will be published on 22 April 2026.

Dr. Dominik Benner, Bjoern Minnier and Nathalie Richert will present the preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, the outlook for 2026, and current strategic developments in a webcast presentation on January 27, 2026 at 09:30 a.m. CET. The presentation will be held in English. Please register in advance to participate via the Airtime Platform.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. According to preliminary figures, the Company achieved revenue of EUR 728 million in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

