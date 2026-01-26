The Platform Group Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZW8 / ISIN: DE000A40ZW88
|
26.01.2026 18:41:04
EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Forecast
The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment
Düsseldorf, 26 January 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a software company for platform solutions, today announced the intended acquisition of AEP GmbH, headquartered in Alzenau, Germany. AEP operates a B2B wholesale platform for the pharmaceutical industry, serving several thousand pharmacies across Germany. The sellers are a group of shareholders, with Österreichische Post AG currently being the majority shareholder. The transaction was signed on 26 January 2026. Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2026, subject to antitrust approval and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. TPG intends to acquire 100% of the shares in AEP GmbH.
AEP GmbH is active in pharmaceutical wholesale and platform operations in Germany. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Following closing, TPG intends to bundle its existing pharmaceutical and pharmacy-related activities under the umbrella brand “Pharma Group.” This will include AEP, ApoNow, apothekia, and the Doc.Green platform. For the 2026 financial year, TPG also plans to acquire additional companies in the pharmaceutical platform space and integrate them into the Pharma Group.
The acquisition will be financed based on a clearly defined financing concept, combining internal funds, equity and debt capital. By March 2026, the Management Board intends to implement an adjusted and sustainable financing structure in connection with the acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group. In this context, the Company has resolved on two capital increases excluding subscription rights, comprising a total of 2 million new shares to be placed with long-term investors, with gross proceeds of EUR 9.8 million. Registration in the commercial register is expected by February 2026.
For the 2025 and 2026 financial years, TPG continues to target a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged). The leverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities). The planned acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group is expected to remain within this defined financing corridor. At the same time, TPG anticipates a further increase in operating cash flow as a result of the transaction.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2266196
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2266196 26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
