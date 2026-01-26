EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Forecast

The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment



26-Jan-2026 / 18:41 CET/CEST

The Platform Group: Intended Acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group with EUR 1 Billion in Profitable Revenue and a New Independent Business Segment

Düsseldorf, 26 January 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”), a software company for platform solutions, today announced the intended acquisition of AEP GmbH, headquartered in Alzenau, Germany. AEP operates a B2B wholesale platform for the pharmaceutical industry, serving several thousand pharmacies across Germany. The sellers are a group of shareholders, with Österreichische Post AG currently being the majority shareholder. The transaction was signed on 26 January 2026. Closing is expected in the second quarter of 2026, subject to antitrust approval and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. TPG intends to acquire 100% of the shares in AEP GmbH.

AEP GmbH is active in pharmaceutical wholesale and platform operations in Germany. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Following the acquisition of AEP, TPG intends to establish the pharmaceutical business as a standalone segment. Going forward, this segment will operate under the name Pharma & Service Goods. In addition, the pharmaceutical activities are to be organized as a fully independent business unit with its own dedicated management team.

Following closing, TPG intends to bundle its existing pharmaceutical and pharmacy-related activities under the umbrella brand “Pharma Group.” This will include AEP, ApoNow, apothekia, and the Doc.Green platform. For the 2026 financial year, TPG also plans to acquire additional companies in the pharmaceutical platform space and integrate them into the Pharma Group.



The newly established Pharma Group is expected to generate revenues exceeding EUR 1.1 billion. Consolidation into TPG’s financial statements will take place from the closing date onward. Assuming closing of the AEP acquisition in the second quarter of 2026 and the required approval by the German Federal Cartel Office. TPG’s outlook for the 2026 financial year would change on a pro forma basis: GMV increase to approx. EUR 3.0 billion (previous guidance: EUR 1.7 billion), revenue: increase to approx. EUR 2.0 billion (previous guidance: EUR 1.0 billion), EBITDA: EUR 90–100 million (previous guidance: EUR 70–80 million), number of partners: more than 25,000 (previous guidance: 18,000). The pro forma figures relate to the financial year 2026 and are provided for the purpose of enhanced comparability. The expected actual results for the financial year 2026 will be disclosed by TPG upon completion of the transaction.



Due to TPG’s existing activities in pharmaceutical and pharmacy-related services, notification to and approval by the German Federal Cartel Office are required. The filing will cover both the planned consolidation of TPG’s pharmaceutical activities and the acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group. Completion of the merger control process is expected in the second quarter of 2026. In this context, the Management Board of TPG has decided not to proceed with the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Contracta GmbH (Austria), which was communicated on 2 October 2025, in order to avoid potential requirements or restrictions from the antitrust authorities, as Contracta and AEP operate in identical service areas.

The acquisition will be financed based on a clearly defined financing concept, combining internal funds, equity and debt capital. By March 2026, the Management Board intends to implement an adjusted and sustainable financing structure in connection with the acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group. In this context, the Company has resolved on two capital increases excluding subscription rights, comprising a total of 2 million new shares to be placed with long-term investors, with gross proceeds of EUR 9.8 million. Registration in the commercial register is expected by February 2026.

For the 2025 and 2026 financial years, TPG continues to target a leverage ratio between 1.5 and 2.3 (unchanged). The leverage ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities). The planned acquisition of the AEP Pharma Group is expected to remain within this defined financing corridor. At the same time, TPG anticipates a further increase in operating cash flow as a result of the transaction.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com