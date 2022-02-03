|
EQS-Adhoc: The World's Finest Clubs launches new website
EQS-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
The World's Finest Clubs launches new website
Zurich, 03.02.2022 - ASMALLWORLD AG subsidiary The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge, launched its new website today (www.finestclubs.com). The new site features a full design update and new functionality. It also fully integrates with the company's new CRM system which was introduced early last year to deliver an improved user experience. With this new website, the company is ready to capitalise on the expected increase in demand once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The site also fully integrates with The World's Finest Clubs' CRM system which was introduced in early 2021. Interactions with customers on the website and in real-life are now seamless, providing an easier and faster service for its customers.
The relaunched site also offers editorial content about global nightlife in the form of 'Nightlife Stories,' as well as a city-based events calendar. Both features offer prospective and existing customers reasons to visit the site more often. Nightlife Stories will also facilitate content-based acquisition strategies and will drive traffic from search engines to the site.
With this new website, the company is ready for an expected increase in demand, once COVID-19 travel and social restrictions are lifted.
This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.
The ASMALLWORLD Group
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.
Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.
Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:
ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD Preferred Rate" which allows customer to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost
ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation service
ASW Hospitality, a hotel management company that operates and manages the iconic North Is-land resort in the Seychelles
First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices
The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldhospitality.com
Contact:
ASMALLWORLD AG
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASMALLWORLD AG
|Seidengasse 20
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0404880129
|Valor:
|A2JE3W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276528
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1276528 03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
