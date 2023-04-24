EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Martina Merz asks the Supervisory Board for talks to end her mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Personnel

thyssenkrupp AG: Martina Merz asks the Supervisory Board for talks to end her mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement



24-Apr-2023 / 14:14 CET/CEST

April 24, 2023

Martina Merz asks the Supervisory Board for talks to end her mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

Martina Merz, CEO thyssenkrupp AG, today asked the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG for talks to find a timely mutual agreement for stepping down from her position as CEO of thyssenkrupp AG.

In accordance with the request of Martina Merz, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board decided to enter into talks with her to terminate her Executive Board contract by mutual agreement. The Personnel Committee further decided to propose to the Supervisory Board to appoint Miguel Ángel López Borrego, currently CEO of NORMA Group SE, formerly CEO of Siemens Spain and Chairman of the Board of Siemens Gamesa Renewables, S.A., as member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer as successor of Martina Merz with effect from June 1, 2023.

