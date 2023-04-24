24.04.2023 14:14:56

EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Martina Merz asks the Supervisory Board for talks to end her mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Personnel
thyssenkrupp AG: Martina Merz asks the Supervisory Board for talks to end her mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

24-Apr-2023 / 14:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
 		 April 24, 2023
Page 1/1

 

Martina Merz asks the Supervisory Board for talks to end her mandate as Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG in mutual agreement

 

Martina Merz, CEO thyssenkrupp AG, today asked the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG for talks to find a timely mutual agreement for stepping down from her position as CEO of thyssenkrupp AG.

In accordance with the request of Martina Merz, the Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board decided to enter into talks with her to terminate her Executive Board contract by mutual agreement. The Personnel Committee further decided to propose to the Supervisory Board to appoint Miguel Ángel López Borrego, currently CEO of NORMA Group SE, formerly CEO of Siemens Spain and Chairman of the Board of Siemens Gamesa Renewables, S.A., as member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer as successor of Martina Merz with effect from June 1, 2023.

 

Contact:

 

thyssenkrupp AG Investor Relations:

 

Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 844-536464
mailto: claus.ehrenbeck@thyssenkrupp.com

 

 

thyssenkrupp AG Communications:

 

Peter Sauer  

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (201) 844-536791 

mailto: peter.sauer@thyssenkrupp.com

 

 

www.thyssenkrupp.com/en

Twitter: @thyssenkrupp_en

Company blog: https://engineered.thyssenkrupp.com



End of Inside Information

24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201 844-0
Fax: +49 (0)201 844-536000
E-mail: press@thyssenkrupp.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com
ISIN: DE0007500001
WKN: 750000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1615395

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1615395  24-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Analysen

17.04.23 thyssenkrupp Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.04.23 thyssenkrupp Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.04.23 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
16.02.23 thyssenkrupp Underweight Barclays Capital
15.02.23 thyssenkrupp Halten DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

thyssenkrupp AG 6,46 -11,53% thyssenkrupp AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lethargie: Dow knapp im Plus erwartet -- ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel überwiegend leichter
Der Dow dürfte im MOntagshandel moderat zulegen. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen