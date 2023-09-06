|
06.09.2023 19:58:03
EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Upcoming change in the Management Board of thyssenkrupp AG
EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Upcoming change in the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG
After almost 28 years of working in various top management positions in the thyssenkrupp Group, most recently as a member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG since October 2019, Dr. Klaus Keysberg decided not to be available for an extension of his contract, which runs until July 31, 2024, i.e. until he reaches the age of 60.
