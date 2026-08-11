thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
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11.08.2026 18:59:34
EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: SOEC realignment leads to adjustment of FY 2025/26 EBIT guidance; Order intake and sales outlook updated based on current business performance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Strategic corporate decision
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA ("thyssenkrupp nucera") has decided, following a comprehensive strategic review of market readiness, investment requirements and economic prospects, to no longer pursue its activities aimed at establishing its own capacities for the mass production of Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) stacks. In connection with this decision, negative one-off EBIT effects of approximately EUR 30 million will be recognized, primarily resulting from an impairment of the pilot plant and capitalized development costs. These effects will impact the earnings of the Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year 2025/26. Starting in fiscal year 2026/27, thyssenkrupp nucera expects to benefit from lower SOEC-related expenditures, resulting in an improvement of up to EUR 10 million in EBIT and approximately EUR 20 million in cash flow.
As a consequence of the SOEC realignment, thyssenkrupp nucera is adjusting its EBIT guidance for both the gH2 segment and the Group for fiscal year 2025/26. In addition, based on current business performance during fiscal year 2025/26, the Company is updating its guidance for order intake and sales.
Updated outlook for fiscal year 2025/26
Financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in the 2024/25 Annual Report of thyssenkrupp nucera on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications
Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
End of Inside Information
11-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231-22972-7100
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NCA0001
|WKN:
|NCA000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
|EQS News ID:
|2380956
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2380956 11-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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