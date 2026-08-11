EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: SOEC realignment leads to adjustment of FY 2025/26 EBIT guidance; Order intake and sales outlook updated based on current business performance

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Strategic corporate decision

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA: SOEC realignment leads to adjustment of FY 2025/26 EBIT guidance; Order intake and sales outlook updated based on current business performance



11-Aug-2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA ("thyssenkrupp nucera") has decided, following a comprehensive strategic review of market readiness, investment requirements and economic prospects, to no longer pursue its activities aimed at establishing its own capacities for the mass production of Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cells (SOEC) stacks. In connection with this decision, negative one-off EBIT effects of approximately EUR 30 million will be recognized, primarily resulting from an impairment of the pilot plant and capitalized development costs. These effects will impact the earnings of the Green Hydrogen (gH2) segment in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year 2025/26. Starting in fiscal year 2026/27, thyssenkrupp nucera expects to benefit from lower SOEC-related expenditures, resulting in an improvement of up to EUR 10 million in EBIT and approximately EUR 20 million in cash flow.

As a consequence of the SOEC realignment, thyssenkrupp nucera is adjusting its EBIT guidance for both the gH2 segment and the Group for fiscal year 2025/26. In addition, based on current business performance during fiscal year 2025/26, the Company is updating its guidance for order intake and sales.

Updated outlook for fiscal year 2025/26 Due to the discontinuation of the activities aimed at establishing its own SOEC mass manufacturing capacities and the resulting one-off earnings effect, thyssenkrupp nucera expects EBIT in a range between EUR -155 million and EUR -135 million for fiscal year 2025/26 (2024/25: EUR -56 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had expected EBIT between EUR -125 million and EUR -90 million. Based on ongoing business performance, sales expectations for the gH2 segment are adjusted to EUR 100 million to EUR 130 million (2024/25: EUR 459 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had expected gH2 sales of EUR 120 million to EUR 170 million. Guidance for the Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment remains unchanged. The sales range of EUR 320 million to EUR 400 million is confirmed (2024/25: EUR 387 million). EBIT is still expected to amount to EUR 45 million to EUR 65 million (2024/25: EUR 58 million).

At Group level, the sales guidance range is refined on the basis of ongoing business performance at EUR 450 million to EUR 500 million (2024/25: EUR 845 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had expected Group sales between EUR 450 million and EUR 550 million. Taking into account the SOEC realignment, the EBIT range is adjusted to EUR -105 million to EUR -75 million (2024/25: EUR 2 million). Previously, expectations for Group EBIT ranged between EUR -80 million and EUR -30 million.

thyssenkrupp nucera is also refining order intake guidance for the Group within the previously communicated range and now expects order intake between EUR 550 million and EUR 670 million for fiscal year 2025/26 (2024/25: EUR 348 million). Previously, the guidance range had been EUR 550 million to EUR 850 million.

Financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in the 2024/25 Annual Report of thyssenkrupp nucera on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link:



Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in the 2024/25 Annual Report of thyssenkrupp nucera on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA



End of Inside Information

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