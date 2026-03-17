thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
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17.03.2026 20:55:43
EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera lowers its sales and EBIT outlook for the Group and the gH2 segment for FY 2025/26 due to higher project costs
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EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) is adjusting the outlook for fiscal year 2025/26 published in the Combined Management Report 2024/25. Sales and EBIT expectations in the green hydrogen (gH2) segment are being reduced, which consequently also affects the Group outlook. In addition, given the strong performance to date in the current fiscal year in the Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment, the lower end of the EBIT range for this segment is being slightly raised.
Outlook for fiscal year 2025/26
All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The half-year financial report Q2/6M 2025/26 will be published as planned on May 12, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Financial Key Figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera’s Annual Report 2024/25 on pages 31–32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications
Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
End of Inside Information
17-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231-22972-7100
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NCA0001
|WKN:
|NCA000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293114
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2293114 17-March-2026 CET/CEST
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