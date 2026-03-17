thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie

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WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001

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17.03.2026 13:53:24

EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera Signs Contract for FEED Study for 260 MW Green Hydrogen Project in India

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Other
thyssenkrupp nucera Signs Contract for FEED Study for 260 MW Green Hydrogen Project in India

17-March-2026 / 13:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) has been commissioned by Indian company Juno Joule Green Energy Private Ltd. to carry out a FEED (front-end engineering and design) study for a water electrolysis plant with a capacity of 260 megawatts.
The customer plans to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia in India, with the ammonia primarily intended for export to Europe.
thyssenkrupp nucera will work with Juno Joule to advance the project towards the signing of an EPF (engineering, procurement, fabrication) contract. The realization of the project is subject to a final investment decision (FID), which could be taken in fiscal year 2026/27.

Personal making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
 


End of Inside Information

17-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231-22972-7100
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
ISIN: DE000NCA0001
WKN: NCA000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2292872

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2292872  17-March-2026 CET/CEST

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