EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera Signs Contract for FEED Study for 260 MW Green Hydrogen Project in India

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Other

thyssenkrupp nucera Signs Contract for FEED Study for 260 MW Green Hydrogen Project in India



17-March-2026 / 13:53 CET/CEST

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thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) has been commissioned by Indian company Juno Joule Green Energy Private Ltd. to carry out a FEED (front-end engineering and design) study for a water electrolysis plant with a capacity of 260 megawatts.

The customer plans to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia in India, with the ammonia primarily intended for export to Europe.

thyssenkrupp nucera will work with Juno Joule to advance the project towards the signing of an EPF (engineering, procurement, fabrication) contract. The realization of the project is subject to a final investment decision (FID), which could be taken in fiscal year 2026/27.



Personal making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA





End of Inside Information

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