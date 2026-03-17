thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
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17.03.2026 13:53:24
EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera Signs Contract for FEED Study for 260 MW Green Hydrogen Project in India
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EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Other
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) has been commissioned by Indian company Juno Joule Green Energy Private Ltd. to carry out a FEED (front-end engineering and design) study for a water electrolysis plant with a capacity of 260 megawatts.
The customer plans to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia in India, with the ammonia primarily intended for export to Europe.
thyssenkrupp nucera will work with Juno Joule to advance the project towards the signing of an EPF (engineering, procurement, fabrication) contract. The realization of the project is subject to a final investment decision (FID), which could be taken in fiscal year 2026/27.
Personal making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
End of Inside Information
17-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231-22972-7100
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NCA0001
|WKN:
|NCA000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2292872
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2292872 17-March-2026 CET/CEST
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