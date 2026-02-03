EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year



03-Feb-2026 / 20:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year



Düsseldorf, February 3, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG), a provider of software for securities trading and settlement, announces an adjustment to its forecast. Starting in the second quarter of 2026, a medium-sized customer will no longer route its order flow through HSBC but through another broker, which will reduce tick-TS AG's transaction-based revenues. tick-TS AG's revenues from this customer, which have been very volatile in the past, were in the mid six-figure euro range in fiscal year 2024/2025.

tick-TS AG has also been able to acquire new customers in recent months, but these will not yet be able to compensate for the decline in sales. tick Trading Software AG is therefore adjusting its forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year and expects net income of EUR 600,000 to 900,000 (previously: EUR 0.8 million to 1.1 million).

Contact:

Carsten Schölzki and Martin Lüttich (Members of the Executive Board)

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

Email: ir@tick-ts.de

Tel.: +49-211-781767-0