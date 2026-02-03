Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
WKN DE: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99
|
03.02.2026 20:57:13
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year
tick-TS AG has also been able to acquire new customers in recent months, but these will not yet be able to compensate for the decline in sales. tick Trading Software AG is therefore adjusting its forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year and expects net income of EUR 600,000 to 900,000 (previously: EUR 0.8 million to 1.1 million).
Contact:
End of Inside Information
03-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2270850
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2270850 03-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
