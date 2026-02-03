Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie

WKN DE: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99

03.02.2026 20:57:13

EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year

EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year

03-Feb-2026 / 20:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tick Trading Software AG adjusts forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year

Düsseldorf, February 3, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG), a provider of software for securities trading and settlement, announces an adjustment to its forecast. Starting in the second quarter of 2026, a medium-sized customer will no longer route its order flow through HSBC but through another broker, which will reduce tick-TS AG's transaction-based revenues. tick-TS AG's revenues from this customer, which have been very volatile in the past, were in the mid six-figure euro range in fiscal year 2024/2025.

tick-TS AG has also been able to acquire new customers in recent months, but these will not yet be able to compensate for the decline in sales. tick Trading Software AG is therefore adjusting its forecast for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year and expects net income of EUR 600,000 to 900,000 (previously: EUR 0.8 million to 1.1 million). 

Contact:
Carsten Schölzki and Martin Lüttich (Members of the Executive Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf, Germany
Email: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-0



End of Inside Information

03-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2270850

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2270850  03-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

