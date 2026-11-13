Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
WKN DE: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99
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13.11.2026 14:30:04
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG expects a decline in net profit for the 2026/2027 financial year to between TEUR 600 and 900
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EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
tick Trading Software AG expects a decline in net profit for the 2026/2027 financial year to between TEUR 600 and 900
• Forecast for 2026/2027: net profit of between TEUR 600 and 900
Düsseldorf, 13 November 2026 – The Management Board of tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99) today approved the forecast for the 2026/2027 financial year (1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027). The company expects a net profit of between TEUR 600 and 900, representing a significant decline compared with the provisional net profit of TEUR 1,100 to 1,200 reported for the 2025/2026 financial year. This is primarily due to increased investment in processes and products as part of the company’s transformation.
For the past financial year 2025/2026 (1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026), the company expects, on a provisional basis, a net profit of between TEUR 1,100 and 1,200. This is at the upper end of the forecast, which was revised upwards in April 2026 to between TEUR 800 and 1,200 (previous year: TEUR 2,111).
The figures for the 2025/2026 financial year are provisional and subject to audit. The audit is expected to be completed and the annual financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board in December 2026.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900B3MHBIEC80SX97
|EQS News ID:
|2434640
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434640 13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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|Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft
|5,05
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