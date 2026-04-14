Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie
WKN DE: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99
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14.04.2026 17:24:54
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026
Düsseldorf, April 14, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG) is raising its forecast for the current 2025/2026 business year. The provider of software for securities trading and settlement now expects a net income of between EUR 800,000 and EUR 1,200,000 for the business year ending September 30, 2026 (previously: EUR 600,000 to EUR 900,000).
The better-than-expected business performance is due, in part, to the fact that the new Consulting division was able to secure several projects shortly after its launch. In addition, volume-based revenues performed better than expected in the first half of the year, even though the high market volatility had a lesser impact on tick-TS AG’s business performance than in previous years due to the changed customer structure.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308290
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2308290 14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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