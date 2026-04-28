TIN INN Aktie

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WKN DE: A40ZTT / ISIN: DE000A40ZTT8

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28.04.2026 12:27:53

EQS-Adhoc: TIN INN Holding AG: TIN INN Holding AG enters into framework agreements with institutional investor for development of up to 20 hotel locations

EQS-Ad-hoc: TIN INN Holding AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
TIN INN Holding AG: TIN INN Holding AG enters into framework agreements with institutional investor for development of up to 20 hotel locations

28-Apr-2026 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wassenberg, 28 April 2026 – TIN INN Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A40ZTT8) has entered into binding framework agreements with an institutional investor based in the German-Dutch region regarding the development, construction and operation of up to 20 hotel locations.

The agreements particularly include:

  • the turnkey construction of hotel properties by companies of the TIN INN Group,
  • the subsequent operation of these locations by TIN INN GmbH under management agreements, and
  • a long-term partnership for site development and project execution.

The hotel properties will be acquired and held in the investor’s own portfolio. In this structure, TIN INN will act as both general contractor and operator.

Based on current project calculations, the full implementation of the agreements represents a potential total construction revenue volume of approximately EUR 35–40 million. In addition, recurring revenues will be generated from ongoing hotel operations under the management agreements.

The implementation will take place in two investment phases and is, inter alia, subject to the identification of suitable sites and the operational execution of the projects.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing scaling of its business model, the Company remains in a phase of increased investment and financing requirements. In parallel with the execution of the project, the Management Board continuously evaluates additional measures to strengthen the capital base and to finance further growth.



End of Inside Information

28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TIN INN Holding AG
Forster Weg 40
41849 Wassenberg
Germany
ISIN: DE000A40ZTT8
WKN: A40ZTT
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2316812

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2316812  28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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