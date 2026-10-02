TIN INN Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZTT / ISIN: DE000A40ZTT8
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02.10.2026 17:00:13
EQS-Adhoc: TIN INN Holding AG: TIN INN Holding AG publishes 2025 results: revenue above prior year, earnings below forecast; 2026 forecast with growth
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EQS-Ad-hoc: TIN INN Holding AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Wassenberg, 2 October 2026. TIN INN Holding AG (ticker TIW / ISIN DE000A40ZTT8), the vertically integrated hospitality platform for standardised ESG hotels in German mid-sized cities, has published its results for the 2025 financial year. Revenue rose from €0.89 million (2024) to €1.48 million (2025), an increase of 67%. The increase came from higher revenue from overnight stays and services. The consolidated result amounted to -€6.8 million (2024: -€2.4 million). Revenue and earnings were therefore below the published forecast for the 2025 financial year. This was mainly due to developments in the second half of 2025, when there were delays in production and in the completion of hotels.
For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects revenue in the Hotel Operations segment of between €1.9 million and €2.2 million, after €1.48 million in the prior year, which represents a significant increase of 28 to 48%.
For the Production segment, the Management Board expects a strongly improved, positive result. With the hotels under the framework agreement, production in 2026 will again reach an output above its break-even point. The framework agreement for up to twenty sites concluded in 2026 is a milestone for the TIN INN Group. It guarantees production a return to multi-year utilisation and, for the first time, revenue from the sale of hotels to third parties. Revenue will rise significantly as a result.
For the Group as a whole, the Management Board expects a balanced to slightly positive consolidated result for the 2026 financial year, with a significant increase in total operating performance and revenue.
The complete audited figures for the 2025 financial year are published in the 2025 Annual Report, available in the Investor Relations section of the company website at https://corporate.tin-inn.com/en/publications#financial-reports.
Note on the presentation of comparative figures:
The 2024 comparative figures correspond to the comparative period presented in the consolidated financial statements under the predecessor method. They differ from the pro forma figures published in the prior year. The reasons are explained in the 2025 Annual Report.
About TIN INN Holding AG:
TIN INN Holding AG (“TIN INN” or the “Company”), headquartered in Wassenberg, Germany, is the parent company of a vertically integrated hotel group. TIN INN develops, produces, owns and operates hotels made from recycled shipping containers and thus covers the entire value chain. The Group prefabricates the hotel modules industrially in its own Smart Factory in Wassenberg.
The hotels are aimed primarily at business travellers, offer a 3-star-plus experience and are located in mid-sized cities with 20,000 to 200,000 inhabitants, markets that traditional hotel chains often do not serve. The Company’s shares have been included in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 19 May 2025.
Further information about TIN INN is available at corporate.tin-inn.com.
TIN INN Holding AG
Estelle Walle
Investor Relations
ir@tin-inn.com
Forster Weg 40
41849 Wassenberg
Germany
corporate.tin-inn.com
This is a translation of the German original. In case of discrepancies, the German version shall prevail.
End of Inside Information
02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TIN INN Holding AG
|Forster Weg 40
|41849 Wassenberg
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZTT8
|WKN:
|A40ZTT
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|98450073E5455B645D62
|EQS News ID:
|2409670
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2409670 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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