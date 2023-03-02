|
02.03.2023 21:18:49
EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment
- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -
Frankfurt am Main, 2 March 2023 - The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the "Company") (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) decided today to make a non-cash, unscheduled and full write-down on its investment in Celsius Network Ltd, London as of 31 December 2022.
The non-cash charge on the company's financial statements as at 31 December 2022 amounts to approximately 1.2 million.
The reason for the write-down are the developments in the voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings of Celsius Network. From the company's point of view, a planned successful restructuring, in which the shareholders of Celsius Network are taken into account, is not apparent for various reasons.
Contact Investor Relations:
02-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tokentus investment AG
|Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
|60329 Frankfurt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|contact@tokentus.com
|Internet:
|www.tokentus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CN9R8
|WKN:
|A3CN9R
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1573717
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1573717 02-March-2023 CET/CEST
