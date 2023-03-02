EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment

EQS-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment



02-March-2023 / 21:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Frankfurt am Main, 2 March 2023 - The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the "Company") (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) decided today to make a non-cash, unscheduled and full write-down on its investment in Celsius Network Ltd, London as of 31 December 2022.

The non-cash charge on the company's financial statements as at 31 December 2022 amounts to approximately 1.2 million.

The reason for the write-down are the developments in the voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings of Celsius Network. From the company's point of view, a planned successful restructuring, in which the shareholders of Celsius Network are taken into account, is not apparent for various reasons.

Contact Investor Relations:

Oliver Michel

CEO of tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

oliver.michel@tokentus.com