02.03.2023 21:18:49

EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces a non-cash impairment of an investment

02-March-2023 / 21:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -

Frankfurt am Main, 2 March 2023 - The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the "Company") (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) decided today to make a non-cash, unscheduled and full write-down on its investment in Celsius Network Ltd, London as of 31 December 2022.

The non-cash charge on the company's financial statements as at 31 December 2022 amounts to approximately 1.2 million.

The reason for the write-down are the developments in the voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings of Celsius Network. From the company's point of view, a planned successful restructuring, in which the shareholders of Celsius Network are taken into account, is not apparent for various reasons.

Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
oliver.michel@tokentus.com

 

Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
WKN: A3CN9R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1573717

 
