tokentus investment Aktie

tokentus investment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8

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14.04.2026 18:30:15

EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments

EQS-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Other
tokentus investment AG announces non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments

14-Apr-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -

Frankfurt am Main, 14 April 2026 – The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the “Company”) (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) announces today that, in the course of preparing the Company’s annual financial statements as at 31 December 2025, non-cash extraordinary depreciation of € 816,556.76 was recognised on fixed assets and impairment losses of € 296, 744.91 on current assets.

The non-cash charge to profit for the Company’s financial statements as at 31 December 2025 amounts to approximately €1.113 million. This has no impact on the Company’s liquidity.

The write-downs on fixed assets are due to developments in individual investments. Impairment losses must be recognised due to the strict lower-of-cost-or-market principle applied to current assets.

The provisional annual accounts are subject to audit by the auditor.

Contact Investor Relations:

Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
oliver.michel@tokentus.com
 


End of Inside Information

14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/o WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
WKN: A3CN9R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2308332

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2308332  14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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