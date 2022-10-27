EQS-Adhoc: tonies SE: tonies raises profitability guidance for FY 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: tonies SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

tonies SE: tonies raises profitability guidance for FY 2022



27-Oct-2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation MAR).



tonies raises profitability guidance for FY 2022



Luxembourg, October 27, 2022 Today, the management board of tonies SE (tonies or the Company, ISIN: LU2333563281, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: TNIE) decided to raise its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full-year 2022 and confirm its guidance for revenue.



Based on business development in the first nine months of 2022 (group revenue growth of 30% to EUR 138m) and assumptions regarding progress to the end of the year, tonies has decided to confirm its revenue guidance at EUR 250 million for the group and at EUR 52 million for the US and raise its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full-year 2022 to a range of -5% to -2%. Previously, only a slight improvement of the Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the full-year 2021 was expected (FY 2021: -8.1%). The margin increase is the result of a higher than originally anticipated contribution margin due to a stronger improvement in gross margin, lower fulfilment costs and lower licensing costs, including non-recurring effects due to the release of licensing provisions.



This new outlook is based on the assumption that consumer sentiment will not worsen significantly in the fourth quarter, where tonies typically generates a substantial share of revenues, especially during Christmas season.



On Friday, 28 October 2022, tonies will publish its trading update for the third quarter 2022 and hold a presentation on its results at 11 am CET. The dial-in information can be soon found under https://tonies.com/en-gb/ir/?tab=financial-calendar .



Management provides Adjusted EBITDA margin as a key figure for the Groups operating business performance. It is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure, which is defined as Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for certain non-recurring effects, as described in the Companys Annual Report 2021, which has been published on the

Contact:

Dr. Philipp Storm

Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer



Important Notice

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of tonies SE (forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms believes, estimates, anticipates, expects, intends, may, will or should or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of tonies SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. Except as required under applicable law, we undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

AD-HOC RELEASEPublic disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation MAR).Today, the management board of tonies SE (or the, ISIN: LU2333563281, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: TNIE) decided to raise its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full-year 2022 and confirm its guidance for revenue.Based on business development in the first nine months of 2022 (group revenue growth of 30% to EUR 138m) and assumptions regarding progress to the end of the year, tonies has decided to confirm its revenue guidance at EUR 250 million for the group and at EUR 52 million for the US and raise its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full-year 2022 to a range of -5% to -2%. Previously, only a slight improvement of the Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the full-year 2021 was expected (FY 2021: -8.1%). The margin increase is the result of a higher than originally anticipated contribution margin due to a stronger improvement in gross margin, lower fulfilment costs and lower licensing costs, including non-recurring effects due to the release of licensing provisions.This new outlook is based on the assumption that consumer sentiment will not worsen significantly in the fourth quarter, where tonies typically generates a substantial share of revenues, especially during Christmas season.On Friday, 28 October 2022, tonies will publish its trading update for the third quarter 2022 and hold a presentation on its results at 11 am CET. The dial-in information can be soon found underManagement provides Adjusted EBITDA margin as a key figure for the Groups operating business performance. It is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative performance measure, which is defined as Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for certain non-recurring effects, as described in the Companys Annual Report 2021, which has been published on the Companys investor relations website Contact:Dr. Philipp StormGroup General Counsel & Chief Compliance OfficerThis release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of tonies SE (forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms believes, estimates, anticipates, expects, intends, may, will or should or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of tonies SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. Except as required under applicable law, we undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. 27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

