EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations



13-Jul-2026 / 20:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations

Munich, July 13, 2026 – According to preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP achieved an adjusted operating result of €957 million in the second quarter of 2026, which corresponds to an adjusted operating return on sales (RoS) of 8.1%. This significantly exceeds the current market expectations (based on the latest analyst consensus).

The better-than-expected performance was primarily driven by International Motors, where additional tariff-related receivables were recognized in Q2 2026, which was not cash-flow-relevant.

Due to the usual seasonal pattern, with a stronger contribution expected in the second half of the year, Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations in Q2 2026 was lower than market expectations according to preliminary figures.

Q1 2026

Actual Q2 2026

Preliminary Consensus

Q2 2026 TRATON GROUP Operating result (adjusted) (in € million) 582 957 763 TRATON GROUP Operating RoS (adjusted) (in %) 5.7 8.1 6.6 International Motors Operating result (adjusted) (in € million) -71 115 -21 International Motors RoS (adjusted) (%) -4.0 5.6 -1.0 TRATON Operations Net Cash Flow (in € million) -250 -18 283

Detailed figures for the second quarter 2026 and the Half-Year Financial Report will be published on July 23, 2026. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications

The consensus as of July 10, 2026, is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website at: https://ir.traton.com/en/share

The key performance indicators mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2025 on pages 35 to 38.

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.