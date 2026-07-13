TRATON Aktie
WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
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13.07.2026 20:23:04
EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations
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EQS-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations
Munich, July 13, 2026 – According to preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP achieved an adjusted operating result of €957 million in the second quarter of 2026, which corresponds to an adjusted operating return on sales (RoS) of 8.1%. This significantly exceeds the current market expectations (based on the latest analyst consensus).
The better-than-expected performance was primarily driven by International Motors, where additional tariff-related receivables were recognized in Q2 2026, which was not cash-flow-relevant.
Due to the usual seasonal pattern, with a stronger contribution expected in the second half of the year, Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations in Q2 2026 was lower than market expectations according to preliminary figures.
Detailed figures for the second quarter 2026 and the Half-Year Financial Report will be published on July 23, 2026. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications
The consensus as of July 10, 2026, is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website at: https://ir.traton.com/en/share
The key performance indicators mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2025 on pages 35 to 38.
Contact
Ursula Querette
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2365114
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365114 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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20:23
|EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations (EQS Group)
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