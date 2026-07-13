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13.07.2026 20:23:04

EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations

13-Jul-2026 / 20:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q2 2026 exceeds market expectations

Munich, July 13, 2026 – According to preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP achieved an adjusted operating result of €957 million in the second quarter of 2026, which corresponds to an adjusted operating return on sales (RoS) of 8.1%. This significantly exceeds the current market expectations (based on the latest analyst consensus).

The better-than-expected performance was primarily driven by International Motors, where additional tariff-related receivables were recognized in Q2 2026, which was not cash-flow-relevant.

Due to the usual seasonal pattern, with a stronger contribution expected in the second half of the year, Net Cash Flow of TRATON Operations in Q2 2026 was lower than market expectations according to preliminary figures.

  Q1 2026
Actual		 Q2 2026
Preliminary		 Consensus
Q2 2026
TRATON GROUP Operating result (adjusted) (in € million)  582 957 763
TRATON GROUP Operating RoS (adjusted) (in %) 5.7 8.1 6.6
International Motors Operating result (adjusted) (in € million) -71 115 -21
International Motors RoS (adjusted) (%) -4.0 5.6 -1.0
TRATON Operations Net Cash Flow (in € million)  -250 -18 283

Detailed figures for the second quarter 2026 and the Half-Year Financial Report will be published on July 23, 2026. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications

The consensus as of July 10, 2026, is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website at: https://ir.traton.com/en/share

The key performance indicators mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2025 on pages 35 to 38.

Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.



End of Inside Information

13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2365114

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2365114  13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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