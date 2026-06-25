TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Aktie

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WKN: 750100 / ISIN: DE0007501009

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25.06.2026 12:24:33

EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline

25-Jun-2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline

Munich, June 25, 2026. TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“Company” – WKN 750100 / ISIN DE0007501008) is adjusting the schedule for the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year to align with a revised schedule at Branicks Group AG.

Following Branicks Group AG’s announcement that it will publish its financial statements no later than July 27, 2026, the Company now intends—in consultation with its auditor—to finalize the audited annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year immediately thereafter. The company therefore aims to publish its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements by August 31, 2026, at the latest.
 

Person responsible for the announcement
Theo Reichert
Chairman of the Board
Tel: +49 89 381611-0
Email: presse@ttl-ag.de

Contact for investors and the press
Kornelia Kneissl
K2K GmbH
Tel. +49 151 25 310 555
Email: presse@ttl-ag.de



End of Inside Information

25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Maximilianstraße 35C
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: sekretariat@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2353968

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2353968  25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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 EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG passt Zeitplan für die Veröffentlichung des Jahres- und Konzernabschlusses 2025 an neue Terminierung der Branicks Group AG an (EQS Group)
12:24
 EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline (EQS Group)
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 EQS-AFR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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30.04.26
 EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG (EQS Group)
30.04.26
 EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG verschiebt Veröffentlichung des Jahres- und Konzernabschlusses 2025 infolge der Terminverschiebung bei der Branicks Group AG (EQS Group)
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 EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Statutory auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on the 2024 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements (EQS Group)
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 EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Abschlussprüfer erteilt Versagungsvermerk für Jahresabschluss und Konzernabschluss 2024 (EQS Group)

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