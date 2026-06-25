TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Aktie
WKN: 750100 / ISIN: DE0007501009
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25.06.2026 12:24:33
EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline
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EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline
Munich, June 25, 2026. TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“Company” – WKN 750100 / ISIN DE0007501008) is adjusting the schedule for the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year to align with a revised schedule at Branicks Group AG.
Following Branicks Group AG’s announcement that it will publish its financial statements no later than July 27, 2026, the Company now intends—in consultation with its auditor—to finalize the audited annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year immediately thereafter. The company therefore aims to publish its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements by August 31, 2026, at the latest.
Person responsible for the announcement
Contact for investors and the press
End of Inside Information
25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Maximilianstraße 35C
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 381611-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 3915-92
|E-mail:
|sekretariat@ttl-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007501009
|WKN:
|750100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2353968
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2353968 25-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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