EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline



25-Jun-2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG adjusts schedule for the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements to align with Branicks Group AG’s new timeline

Munich, June 25, 2026. TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“Company” – WKN 750100 / ISIN DE0007501008) is adjusting the schedule for the publication of its annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year to align with a revised schedule at Branicks Group AG.

Following Branicks Group AG’s announcement that it will publish its financial statements no later than July 27, 2026, the Company now intends—in consultation with its auditor—to finalize the audited annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year immediately thereafter. The company therefore aims to publish its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements by August 31, 2026, at the latest.



Person responsible for the announcement

Theo Reichert

Chairman of the Board

Tel: +49 89 381611-0

Email: presse@ttl-ag.de

Contact for investors and the press

Kornelia Kneissl

K2K GmbH

Tel. +49 151 25 310 555

Email: presse@ttl-ag.de