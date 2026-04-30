TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Aktie
WKN: 750100 / ISIN: DE0007501009
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30.04.2026 07:03:35
EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG
Munich, 30 April 2026. TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“Company” – WKN 750100 / ISIN DE0007501008) has today decided, following an internal review and in consultation with its auditor, to postpone the publication of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025.
The company now intends to finalise the audited annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year immediately following the publication of the financial figures by Branicks Group AG (scheduled for 30 June 2026) and to publish them without delay.
Person responsible for the announcement
Contact for investors and the press
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
|Maximilianstraße 35C
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 381611-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 3915-92
|E-mail:
|sekretariat@ttl-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.ttl-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007501009
|WKN:
|750100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2318490
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318490 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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