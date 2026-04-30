EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG



30-Apr-2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG

Munich, 30 April 2026. TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“Company” – WKN 750100 / ISIN DE0007501008) has today decided, following an internal review and in consultation with its auditor, to postpone the publication of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025.

The company now intends to finalise the audited annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year immediately following the publication of the financial figures by Branicks Group AG (scheduled for 30 June 2026) and to publish them without delay.

Person responsible for the announcement

Theo Reichert

Chairman of the Board

Tel: +49 89 381611-0

Email: presse@ttl-ag.de

Contact for investors and the press

Kornelia Kneissl

K2K GmbH

Tel. +49 151 25 310 555

Email: presse@ttl-ag.de