TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Aktie

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WKN: 750100 / ISIN: DE0007501009

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30.04.2026 07:03:35

EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG

30-Apr-2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG postpones the publication of its 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements following a delay at Branicks Group AG

Munich, 30 April 2026. TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“Company” – WKN 750100 / ISIN DE0007501008) has today decided, following an internal review and in consultation with its auditor, to postpone the publication of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025.

The company now intends to finalise the audited annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year immediately following the publication of the financial figures by Branicks Group AG (scheduled for 30 June 2026) and to publish them without delay.

 

Person responsible for the announcement
Theo Reichert
Chairman of the Board
Tel: +49 89 381611-0
Email: presse@ttl-ag.de

Contact for investors and the press
Kornelia Kneissl
K2K GmbH
Tel. +49 151 25 310 555
Email: presse@ttl-ag.de

 



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Maximilianstraße 35C
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: sekretariat@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2318490

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2318490  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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