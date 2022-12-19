EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL group adjusts forecast for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL group adjusts forecast for 2022



19-Dec-2022 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Munich, 19. December 2022



TTL group adjusts forecast for 2022

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) today adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2022.

Reason for this are significantly changed conditions in the investment market for commercial real estate, which lead to strongly reduced transaction activities. This is due in particular to the considerable rise in interest rates, ongoing high Inflation and the uncertainty regarding a recession in Germany.

As a result of this market situation, some larger transactions planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 by Montano Real Estate GmbH, a 50 % holding of TTL, will no longer be realised this year.

Due to the lower income from investments, TTL therefore now expects a negative consolidated pre-tax result (according to IFRS) of around EUR 0.5 to 0.7 million for the 2022 financial year (previously EUR +2.5 to +3.0 million).

For TTL AG, a positive operating result for the year (EBTDA according to HGB) is expected.

Notifying person

Theo Reichert

CEO

Phone: +49 89 381611-0

E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de

Media and Investor Relations contact

Annette Kohler-Kruse

Instinctif Partners

Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21

ir@ttl-ag.de

presse@ttl-ag.de