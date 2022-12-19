Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 08:45:45

EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL group adjusts forecast for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL group adjusts forecast for 2022

19-Dec-2022 / 08:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014


Munich, 19. December 2022

TTL group adjusts forecast for 2022

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) today adjusted its forecast for the financial year 2022.

Reason for this are significantly changed conditions in the investment market for commercial real estate, which lead to strongly reduced transaction activities. This is due in particular to the considerable rise in interest rates, ongoing high Inflation and the uncertainty regarding a recession in Germany.

As a result of this market situation, some larger transactions planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 by Montano Real Estate GmbH, a 50 % holding of TTL, will no longer be realised this year.

Due to the lower income from investments, TTL therefore now expects a negative consolidated pre-tax result (according to IFRS) of around EUR 0.5 to 0.7 million for the 2022 financial year (previously EUR +2.5 to +3.0 million).

For TTL AG, a positive operating result for the year (EBTDA according to HGB) is expected.

 

Notifying person

Theo Reichert
CEO
Phone: +49 89 381611-0
E-mail: presse@ttl-ag.de

 

Media and Investor Relations contact

Annette Kohler-Kruse
Instinctif Partners
Phone +49 89 3090 5189-21
ir@ttl-ag.de
presse@ttl-ag.de

19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92
E-mail: ir@ttl-ag.de
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de
ISIN: DE0007501009
WKN: 750100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1515879

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1515879  19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

