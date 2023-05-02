EQS-Adhoc: tubesolar AG: Executive Board no longer considers a positive continuation of the company to be predominantly probable

EQS-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Liquidity Problem

tubesolar AG: Executive Board no longer considers a positive continuation of the company to be predominantly probable



Augsburg, May 2, 2023 - Based on information received today regarding the status of negotiations with potential investors, the Executive Board of tubesolar AG has come to the conclusion that, in the view of the Executive Board, the talks held in recent weeks regarding he short-term provision of additional financing will no longer lead to a successful conclusion with the required probability.

Against this background, the Executive Board currently no longer considers the positive continuation of the company as a going concern to be predominantly probable If tubesolar AG does not succeed in raising the necessary additional funds, the Management Board is expected to file for insolvency proceedings with the competent insolvency court by the end of May due to the threat of insolvency.



Contact:

Investor Relations:

Quadriga Communication GmbH | Kent Gaertner

+49 30 3030 808 910 |

