|
02.05.2023 19:55:12
EQS-Adhoc: tubesolar AG: Executive Board no longer considers a positive continuation of the company to be predominantly probable
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Liquidity Problem
tubesolar AG: Executive Board no longer considers a positive continuation of the company to be predominantly probable
Augsburg, May 2, 2023 - Based on information received today regarding the status of negotiations with potential investors, the Executive Board of tubesolar AG has come to the conclusion that, in the view of the Executive Board, the talks held in recent weeks regarding he short-term provision of additional financing will no longer lead to a successful conclusion with the required probability.
Against this background, the Executive Board currently no longer considers the positive continuation of the company as a going concern to be predominantly probable If tubesolar AG does not succeed in raising the necessary additional funds, the Management Board is expected to file for insolvency proceedings with the competent insolvency court by the end of May due to the threat of insolvency.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Quadriga Communication GmbH | Kent Gaertner
+49 30 3030 808 910 | gaertner@quadriga-communication.de
End of Inside Information
02-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tubesolar AG
|Berliner Allee 65
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 821 899 830 50
|E-mail:
|ir@tubesolar.de
|Internet:
|www.tubesolar.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2PXQD4
|WKN:
|A2PXQD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1622535
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1622535 02-May-2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!