EQS-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG decides to issue a convertible bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 8,000,000.00

Augsburg, 13.10.2022 - The Management Board of TubeSolar AG, Bayreuth, (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a convertible bond based on the authorisation resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 14 August 2020. The company had already announced plans to issue a convertible bond in the ad hoc announcement of 6 October 2022.

Following today's resolution, the Company will issue a 2.0% convertible bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 8,000,000.00, divided into up to 80,000 bearer bonds with equal rights and a nominal amount of EUR 100.00 each. Each bond will bear interest of 2.0% p.a. on its nominal amount. The term of the convertible bond begins on 10 November 2022. The final maturity date is 10 November 2026. The conversion price per share is EUR 5.50. The statutory subscription right will be granted to the shareholders in such a way that Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, Göppingen, will be admitted to subscribe and take over the up to 80,000 partial bonds with the obligation to first offer the partial bonds to the shareholders for subscription at a ratio of 161:1 at a subscription price of EUR 100.00 per partial bond. The corresponding subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on 14 October 2022. The subscription period is expected to start on 17 October 2022 and end on 31 October 2022 (both dates inclusive). Bonds not subscribed by the shareholders within the subscription period will be offered for purchase to selected investors in a private placement at the subscription price. The subscription offer, a basic information sheet and the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds are also expected to be available on the Company's website at https://tubesolar.de in the Investor Relations section from 14 October 2022 onwards.

As already announced in the ad hoc announcement of 6 October 2022, the company is currently carrying out an additional capital increase with subscription rights using the Authorised Capital 2021. 1,882,352 new registered shares of the Company will be offered at a subscription price of EUR 4.25 per new share. The corresponding subscription offer is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on 14 October 2022. The subscription period for this capital increase is also expected to run from 17 October 2022 and end on 31 October 2022 (both dates inclusive). The shareholders of the Company are requested to exercise their subscription right to the new shares during the aforementioned subscription period at Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, Göppingen, acting as settlement agent.

About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

