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16.03.2026 07:24:34

EQS-Adhoc: UBS AG: UBS publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: UBS AG / Key word(s): Other/Other
UBS AG: UBS publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026

16-March-2026 / 07:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 March 2026
 
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
News Release
 
UBS publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026
 
Lukas Gähwiler, William C. Dudley and Jeanette Wong will not not stand for re-election
 
Markus Ronner, Agustín Carstens and Luca Maestri nominated for election to the Board of Directors
 
All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election
 
The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG proposes an ordinary dividend of USD 1.10 (gross) in cash per share for the 2025 financial year
 

Zurich, 16 March 2026 – UBS Group AG will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 15 April 2026 at 10:30am CEST in Basel. The AGM will be held in German and English and broadcast live in both languages on ubs.com/agm.

 

The invitation, including information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.

 

Agenda

 

  1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2025 financial year

 

  1. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2025

 

  1. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Sustainability Report 2025

 

  1. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve

 

  1. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year

 

  1. Re-elections and elections of the members of the Board of Directors
    1.               Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors
    2.               Jeremy Anderson
    3.               Patrick Firmenich
    4.               Fred Hu
    5.               Mark Hughes
    6.               Renata Jungo Brüngger
    7.               Gail Kelly
    8.               Julie G. Richardson
    9.               Lila Tretikov
    10.           Agustín Carstens
    11.           Luca Maestri
    12.           Markus Ronner

 

  1. Re-elections and election of the members of the Compensation Committee
    1.               Julie G. Richardson
    2.               Gail Kelly
    3.               Patrick Firmenich

 

  1. Approval of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board
    1.               Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2026 AGM to the 2027 AGM
    2.               Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year
    3.               Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2027 financial year

 

  1. Re-elections
    1.               Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss & Beilstein AG, Zurich
    2.               Re-election of the auditors, Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel

 

  1. Ordinary reduction of share capital by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2024 share repurchase program

 

UBS Group AG

 

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Americas: +1-212-882 5734

 

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

 
ubs.com/media
 

 

 

 

 

 

To representatives of the media

16 March 2026

 

Invitation to the 2026 UBS AGM

 

Dear Sir or Madam,

 

You are invited to attend UBS Group AG’s Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026 at 10:30am CEST in Basel. Doors will open at 9:30am CEST.

 

For organizational purposes, participants need to register by 8 April 2026, providing us via mail (mediarelations@ubs.com) with the following information: Last name/first name; Your Organization; Telephone; Email. Upon receipt of your registration, we will send you a confirmation that you will need to present on the day to gain access to the Annual General Meeting.

 

 

UBS Group AG

 



End of Inside Information

16-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8098 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 234 11 11
E-mail: info@ubs.com
Internet: www.ubs.com
ISIN: CH0024899483, CH0039913899, CH0341732862, XS1861204771, US902674XN57, DE000UBS55V3, DE000UBS62V9, XS1396707447, DE000UBS56V1, XS2990396256, DE000UL87JS0, DE000UL841T9, ...
WKN: UB0BL6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Mailand, Stockholm, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 2291538

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2291538  16-March-2026 CET/CEST

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