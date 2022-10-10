|
10.10.2022 11:30:34
EQS-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Munich, October 10, 2022
With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today resolved to appoint Dr. Juergen Schulz as the new Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Juergen Schulz will thus succeed Dr. Albert Wahl, who is leaving the Board of Management of UMT AG at his own request today after around 13 years as a member of the Board of Management.
Dr. Wahl was the founder and, since 2010, Chairman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Dr. Wahl is relinquishing his office and the associated operational tasks in order to devote more time to asset management and strategic as well as political and diplomatic tasks in the shaping of international economic relations in the future. Dr. Wahl will remain very closely associated with the company and will be available in the future as a consultant and, in perspective, as a member of the Supervisory Board.
Dr. Schulz joined UMT AG in 2016. He initially assumed operational responsibility for the Payback PAY program and joined the management of the subsidiary UMS United Mobile Services GmbH as Managing Director. In February 2021, Dr. Schulz was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of UMT AG.
Together with the change at the top of the Board of Management, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel as a new member of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Mr. Teufel started his career at SAP and after 7 years founded an SAP system house, Teufel-Software, which he successfully sold, and which today operates under the name Advanced Applications. Among other things, Mr. Teufel is the author of various books on the SAP process world. In the future, Mr. Teufel will strengthen the management team of UMT AG as a member of the Board of Management responsible for Marketing, Sales and Digitalization.
In the guidance for the 2022 financial year, the company will "outperform" the 2021 financial year in terms of revenue and earnings and continue to grow in the double-digit percentage range in the performance figures.
Contact:
UMT United Mobility Technology AG
10-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UMT United Mobility Technology AG
|Brienner Straße 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 680
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 20 500 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@umt.ag
|Internet:
|www.umt.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN702
|WKN:
|A2YN70
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1459833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1459833 10-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UMT United Mobility Technology AG
|1,92
|0,52%
