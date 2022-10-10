EQS-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year



10-Oct-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 10, 2022



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Ad hoc release: Dr. Juergen Schulz becomes the new Spokesman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Thomas Teufel is appointed to the Board of Management and is responsible in particular for Marketing and Digitization. Dr. Albert Wahl is leaving the Board of Management at his own request after 13 years. UMT AG announces guidance for the 2022 financial year.

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today resolved to appoint Dr. Juergen Schulz as the new Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Juergen Schulz will thus succeed Dr. Albert Wahl, who is leaving the Board of Management of UMT AG at his own request today after around 13 years as a member of the Board of Management.

Dr. Wahl was the founder and, since 2010, Chairman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Dr. Wahl is relinquishing his office and the associated operational tasks in order to devote more time to asset management and strategic as well as political and diplomatic tasks in the shaping of international economic relations in the future. Dr. Wahl will remain very closely associated with the company and will be available in the future as a consultant and, in perspective, as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Schulz joined UMT AG in 2016. He initially assumed operational responsibility for the Payback PAY program and joined the management of the subsidiary UMS United Mobile Services GmbH as Managing Director. In February 2021, Dr. Schulz was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of UMT AG.

Together with the change at the top of the Board of Management, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel as a new member of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Mr. Teufel started his career at SAP and after 7 years founded an SAP system house, Teufel-Software, which he successfully sold, and which today operates under the name Advanced Applications. Among other things, Mr. Teufel is the author of various books on the SAP process world. In the future, Mr. Teufel will strengthen the management team of UMT AG as a member of the Board of Management responsible for Marketing, Sales and Digitalization.

In the guidance for the 2022 financial year, the company will "outperform" the 2021 financial year in terms of revenue and earnings and continue to grow in the double-digit percentage range in the performance figures.

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Investor Relations

Irmi Aigner

Brienner Strasse 7

D-80333 Munich

Tel: +49 89 20500-680

Fax: +49 89 20500-555

E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag

www.umt.ag