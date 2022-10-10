Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.10.2022 11:30:34

EQS-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT AG announces changes in the Board of Management and reports guidance for the 2022 financial year

10-Oct-2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, October 10, 2022


Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


Ad hoc release: Dr. Juergen Schulz becomes the new Spokesman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Thomas Teufel is appointed to the Board of Management and is responsible in particular for Marketing and Digitization. Dr. Albert Wahl is leaving the Board of Management at his own request after 13 years. UMT AG announces guidance for the 2022 financial year.

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Management of UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today resolved to appoint Dr. Juergen Schulz as the new Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect. Dr. Juergen Schulz will thus succeed Dr. Albert Wahl, who is leaving the Board of Management of UMT AG at his own request today after around 13 years as a member of the Board of Management.

Dr. Wahl was the founder and, since 2010, Chairman of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Dr. Wahl is relinquishing his office and the associated operational tasks in order to devote more time to asset management and strategic as well as political and diplomatic tasks in the shaping of international economic relations in the future. Dr. Wahl will remain very closely associated with the company and will be available in the future as a consultant and, in perspective, as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Schulz joined UMT AG in 2016. He initially assumed operational responsibility for the Payback PAY program and joined the management of the subsidiary UMS United Mobile Services GmbH as Managing Director. In February 2021, Dr. Schulz was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of UMT AG.

Together with the change at the top of the Board of Management, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint MEXS Co-Founder Thomas Teufel as a new member of the Board of Management of UMT AG. Mr. Teufel started his career at SAP and after 7 years founded an SAP system house, Teufel-Software, which he successfully sold, and which today operates under the name Advanced Applications. Among other things, Mr. Teufel is the author of various books on the SAP process world. In the future, Mr. Teufel will strengthen the management team of UMT AG as a member of the Board of Management responsible for Marketing, Sales and Digitalization.

In the guidance for the 2022 financial year, the company will "outperform" the 2021 financial year in terms of revenue and earnings and continue to grow in the double-digit percentage range in the performance figures.

 

Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Irmi Aigner
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich
Tel:  +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag

10-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
WKN: A2YN70
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1459833

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1459833  10-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459833&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UMT United Mobility Technology AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UMT United Mobility Technology AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UMT United Mobility Technology AG 1,92 0,52% UMT United Mobility Technology AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsssorgen sind zurück: ATX mit Abgaben -- DAX-Anleger unentschlossen - Volatiler Markt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag abwärts. In Deutschland sind nach schwachem Start zeitweise grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen