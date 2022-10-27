EQS-Adhoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT Group publishes half-year report 2022: Total performance and earnings improved again promising development confirms guidance for full year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT Group publishes half-year report 2022: Total performance and earnings improved again promising development confirms guidance for full year 2022



27-Oct-2022 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Munich, October 27, 2022



Revenue 1st half-year 2022: +10 percent to TEUR 17,543

EBIT 1st half-year 2022: +9 percent to TEUR 4,907

Consolidated net income as of June 30, 2022: +10 percent to TEUR 4,645

UMT United Mobility Technology AG (UMT AG, GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today published its half-year report 2022. The UMT Group reported on a successful first half-year, in which it was again able to improve revenue and total operating performance as forecast and increase profits. Thus, the total performance of the Group was increased by +9 percent to TEUR 17,547 (previous year: TEUR 16,112) in the first half of 2022. Revenue increased by +10 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached TEUR 17,543 (previous year: TEUR 15,945). Revenues were mainly generated in the two business units "Technology and Software" and "Commerce and Consulting". In terms of revenue, the "Technology and Software" segment includes licensing rights, software development, and software-induced transaction business. In terms of revenue, the commerce and consulting segment primarily comprises consulting activities for IT and asset management, as well as the UMT Group's sales and commission business. The growth momentum in the first half of the year is attributable in particular to the Commerce and Consulting business area. This business area will continue to make significant contributions to our success in the future. As part of our buy-and-build strategy, even higher growth rates than in the past are expected for the Technology and Software business area in the future.

Gross profit at Group level and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first half of the year were just above the previous year's level (+2 percent) at TEUR 9,768 (previous year: TEUR 9,693) and TEUR 7,420 (previous year: TEUR 7,240) respectively. Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) both increased by +9 percent year-on-year to TEUR 4,907 (previous year: TEUR 4,514) and TEUR 4,905 (previous year: TEUR 4,516) respectively. As a result, the UMT Group's net profit also improved by +10 percent to TEUR 4,645 (previous year: TEUR 4,230).

The newly acquired MEXS Group has not been included in the half-year financial statements. MEXS will be consolidated in the consolidated financial statements for the full year.

As guidance for the current fiscal year 2022, management expects to increase revenues and earnings by a double-digit percentage compared to 2021.

Despite all crises and adversities, 2021 was the best financial year in UMT's history and the first half of 2022 was equally promising. The first half of the year was also dominated by the digitization initiative and the identification of further acquisition targets for the UMT Group's buy-and-build strategy. The digitization projects surrounding the Smart Rental App were successfully launched, although delays due to global supply bottlenecks also left their mark here.

With the acquisition of MEXS GmbH and the simultaneous consistent focus on technology companies, UMT has successfully transformed itself from a specialist for mobile payments to a value-oriented and digital "TechnologyHouse" for integrated mobile commercial applications. In this way, UMT is logically countering the decline in orders in the construction industry in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis.

The UMT Group therefore considers itself to be strongly positioned for the future. However, due to the high level of economic uncertainty in the current global environment, the management considers it appropriate to be particularly cautious in assessing business risks and to pursue a conservative financial policy for the time being.

The half-year report is available on the Company's website at https://umt.ag/en/financial-reports.

