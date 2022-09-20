|
20.09.2022 16:16:03
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper is in final discussions with the Federal Government and Fortum regarding an amendment to the stabilization package of 22 July 2022. The amended stabilization package now inter alia provides for a capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 billion with exclusion of subscription rights, to be subscribed exclusively by the Federal Government. In addition, the Federal Government is to acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. As a result, it is envisaged that the Federal Government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper.
The final agreement has not yet been concluded.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs
Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy
20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1446515
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1446515 20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen
|15.09.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Uniper Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.09.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Uniper Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.09.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Uniper Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.08.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.08.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|4,19
|6,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am zweiten Tag der Woche abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag im Minus. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominierten dagegen die Optimisten.