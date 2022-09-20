EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package



20-Sep-2022 / 16:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Uniper is in final discussions with the Federal Government and Fortum regarding an amendment to the stabilization package of 22 July 2022. The amended stabilization package now inter alia provides for a capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 billion with exclusion of subscription rights, to be subscribed exclusively by the Federal Government. In addition, the Federal Government is to acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. As a result, it is envisaged that the Federal Government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper.

The final agreement has not yet been concluded.

