20.09.2022 16:16:03

EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Final talks on amendment of stabilization package

20-Sep-2022 / 16:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper is in final discussions with the Federal Government and Fortum regarding an amendment to the stabilization package of 22 July 2022. The amended stabilization package now inter alia provides for a capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 billion with exclusion of subscription rights, to be subscribed exclusively by the Federal Government.  In addition, the Federal Government is to acquire the Uniper shares currently held by Fortum. As a result, it is envisaged that the Federal Government will obtain a significant majority stake in Uniper.

The final agreement has not yet been concluded.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
SVP Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobile +49 178 439 48 47
press@uniper.energy
 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

