16.12.2022 14:40:17
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes in the Board of Management of Uniper SE
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
At an extraordinary meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE reached a mutual agreement with Tiina Tuomela, Chief Financial Officer, on the termination of her employment contract as well as the termination of her appointment as member of the Board of Management of Uniper SE, effective 31 March 2023.
