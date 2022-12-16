EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes in the Board of Management of Uniper SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Uniper SE: Personnel changes in the Board of Management of Uniper SE



16-Dec-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





At an extraordinary meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE reached a mutual agreement with Tiina Tuomela, Chief Financial Officer, on the termination of her employment contract as well as the termination of her appointment as member of the Board of Management of Uniper SE, effective 31 March 2023.

Contact:

Person making the notification:

Andrea Schoeneberg

Vice President

Corporate Legal Affairs



Contact for investors and analysts:

Stefan Jost

Executive Vice President

Group Finance & Investor Relations

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Mobile +49 1515 1213 9656

Telefax +49 211 4579 2022

Email ir@uniper.energy



Media contact:

Georg Oppermann

Senior Vice President

External Communication & Sustainability Communication

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone +49 211 4579 5570

Mobile +49 178 439 4847

press@uniper.energy Contact:Person making the notification:Andrea SchoenebergVice PresidentCorporate Legal AffairsContact for investors and analysts:Stefan JostExecutive Vice PresidentGroup Finance & Investor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfMobile +49 1515 1213 9656Telefax +49 211 4579 2022Email ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Georg OppermannSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & Sustainability CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfPhone +49 211 4579 5570Mobile +49 178 439 4847press@uniper.energy

16-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

