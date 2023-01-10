|
10.01.2023 10:01:09
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the Board of Management of Uniper SE announced
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Klaus-Dieter Maubach (Chief Executive Officer) and David Bryson (Chief Operating Officer) have declared to the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE that due to the majority takeover of Uniper SE by the German government (change-of-control) they will exercise their special right of termination and resign as members of the Board of Management of Uniper SE this year. At the same time, both declared their willingness to continue performing their duties until suitable replacements have been appointed. In both cases, an orderly transition will be ensured.
The Supervisory Board has already started the succession process. Successors will be announced in due course.
