10.01.2023 10:01:09

EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the Board of Management of Uniper SE announced

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the Board of Management of Uniper SE announced

10-Jan-2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach (Chief Executive Officer) and David Bryson (Chief Operating Officer) have declared to the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE that due to the majority takeover of Uniper SE by the German government (change-of-control) they will exercise their special right of termination and resign as members of the Board of Management of Uniper SE this year. At the same time, both declared their willingness to continue performing their duties until suitable replacements have been appointed. In both cases, an orderly transition will be ensured.

The Supervisory Board has already started the succession process. Successors will be announced in due course.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
Senior Vice President Corporate Legal Affairs

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5570
Mobil +49 178 439 4847
E-Mail press@uniper.energy

 

10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1531191

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1531191  10-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531191&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten