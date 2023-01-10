EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the Board of Management of Uniper SE announced

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the Board of Management of Uniper SE announced



10-Jan-2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Klaus-Dieter Maubach (Chief Executive Officer) and David Bryson (Chief Operating Officer) have declared to the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE that due to the majority takeover of Uniper SE by the German government (change-of-control) they will exercise their special right of termination and resign as members of the Board of Management of Uniper SE this year. At the same time, both declared their willingness to continue performing their duties until suitable replacements have been appointed. In both cases, an orderly transition will be ensured.

The Supervisory Board has already started the succession process. Successors will be announced in due course.

Contact:Person making the notification:Dr. Sascha FehlemannSenior Vice President Corporate Legal AffairsContact for investors and analysts:Stefan JostExecutive Vice PresidentGroup Finance & Investor RelationsUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfEmail ir@uniper.energyMedia contact:Georg OppermannSenior Vice PresidentExternal Communication & Sustainability CommunicationUniper SEHolzstraße 640221 DüsseldorfTelefon +49 211 4579 5570Mobil +49 178 439 4847E-Mail press@uniper.energy