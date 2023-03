EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Michael Lewis as Chairman of the Board of Management of Uniper SE in a timely manner

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Uniper SE: Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Michael Lewis as Chairman of the Board of Management of Uniper SE in a timely manner



01-March-2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of Uniper SE has resolved at an extraordinary meeting to appoint Michael Lewis as Chairman of the Board of Management (CEO) of Uniper SE. The formal appointment shall be made in a timely manner as soon as the entry date has been determined. Contact:

Person making the notification:

Andrea Schoeneberg

Vice President Corporate Legal Affairs



Contact for investors and analysts:

Stefan Jost

Executive Vice President

Group Finance & Investor Relations

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Email ir@uniper.energy



Media contact:

Georg Oppermann

Senior Vice President

External Communication & Sustainability Communication

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Telefon +49 211 4579 5570

Mobil +49 178 439 4847

