EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper expects lower losses for the financial year 2022

Uniper SE: Uniper expects lower losses for the financial year 2022

Uniper SE: Uniper expects lower losses for the financial year 2022

As of today, Uniper continues to expect significantly negative results for the financial year 2022, however, results materially improved compared to expectations communicated with the results for the first nine-months of financial year 2022.

Uniper realized losses from gas replacement costs of EUR 3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022 and of EUR 13.2 billion in total for the full financial year 2022. In addition, anticipated future losses triggered by continuous gas replacement costs for curtailed Russian gas deliveries amount to approximately EUR 5.9 billion as of 31 December 2022, and hence the sum of incurred losses for the financial year 2022 plus anticipated future losses have significantly declined to EUR 19.1 billion as of 31 December 2022 in total. Before, in its nine-months results of the financial year 2022, Uniper had reported charges from already incurred actual losses and anticipated future losses from gas replacement cost totaling approximately EUR 40 billion based on significantly higher market prices at that point in time. The actual losses and anticipation of losses from gas replacement cost in the future will continue to significantly fluctuate with changing gas prices.

As a result of these developments, Uniper expects negative adjusted earnings before interests and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) for the financial year 2022 of approximately EUR 10.4 billion (prior year: EUR 1.187 billion). In terms of the Adjusted Net Income (ANI) Uniper expects a loss of approximately EUR 7 billion (prior year result: EUR 906 million). Uniper Groups IFRS Net Loss for financial year 2022 is expected to amount to EUR 19.1 billion (prior year IFRS Net Loss: EUR 4.2 billion).

Unipers earnings in the upcoming quarters will continue to be influenced by the level of additional cost for the replacement of curtailed Russian gas which is dependent on the development of gas prices.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report.
 
All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results for financial year 2022 will be published on 17 February 2023, as announced.

 

Nachrichten