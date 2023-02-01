|
01.02.2023 14:22:21
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper expects lower losses for the financial year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
As of today, Uniper continues to expect significantly negative results for the financial year 2022, however, results materially improved compared to expectations communicated with the results for the first nine-months of financial year 2022.
Uniper realized losses from gas replacement costs of EUR 3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022 and of EUR 13.2 billion in total for the full financial year 2022. In addition, anticipated future losses triggered by continuous gas replacement costs for curtailed Russian gas deliveries amount to approximately EUR 5.9 billion as of 31 December 2022, and hence the sum of incurred losses for the financial year 2022 plus anticipated future losses have significantly declined to EUR 19.1 billion as of 31 December 2022 in total. Before, in its nine-months results of the financial year 2022, Uniper had reported charges from already incurred actual losses and anticipated future losses from gas replacement cost totaling approximately EUR 40 billion based on significantly higher market prices at that point in time. The actual losses and anticipation of losses from gas replacement cost in the future will continue to significantly fluctuate with changing gas prices.
As a result of these developments, Uniper expects negative adjusted earnings before interests and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) for the financial year 2022 of approximately EUR 10.4 billion (prior year: EUR 1.187 billion). In terms of the Adjusted Net Income (ANI) Uniper expects a loss of approximately EUR 7 billion (prior year result: EUR 906 million). Uniper Groups IFRS Net Loss for financial year 2022 is expected to amount to EUR 19.1 billion (prior year IFRS Net Loss: EUR 4.2 billion).
Unipers earnings in the upcoming quarters will continue to be influenced by the level of additional cost for the replacement of curtailed Russian gas which is dependent on the development of gas prices.
The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report.
Contact:Person making the notification:
Andrea Schoeneberg
Vice President Corporate Legal Affairs
Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5570
Mobil +49 178 439 4847
E-Mail press@uniper.energy
01-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1549009
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1549009 01-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.23
|Gasspeicher Rehden soll nach Verpuffung wieder in Betrieb gehen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.02.23
|WDH: Uniper rechnet mit deutlich geringeren Verlusten für 2022 (dpa-AFX)
|
01.02.23
|Uniper: Energiekonzern reduziert Verluste (Spiegel Online)
|
01.02.23
|ROUNDUP: Uniper rechnet mit deutlich geringeren Verlusten für 2022 (dpa-AFX)
|
01.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper erwartet geringere Verluste für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
01.02.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper expects lower losses for the financial year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
31.01.23
|ROUNDUP: Förderbank KfW verteilt 2022 Rekordsumme an Geldern (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|23.11.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|23.11.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|23.11.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|2,94
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.