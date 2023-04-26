|
26.04.2023 11:17:54
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper expects strong results for the first quarter of the financial year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Uniper expects for the first quarter of the financial year 2023 strong results reflecting the current favorable market environment. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Uniper expects for the first quarter of the financial year 2023 an Adjusted Ebit of EUR 749 million (prior year: EUR -917 million) and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 451 million (prior year: EUR -674 million).
Regarding the Russian gas curtailments, in aggregate Uniper has not incurred further losses in first quarter 2023 from procuring replacement gas volumes. Hence, Uniper does not require new equity injections from the German Government for the time being. However, as gas prices remain volatile, future losses from procuring replacement gas volumes and respective potential equity injections cannot be ruled out going forward.
Overall, for the year 2023 Uniper expects a strong earnings recovery compared to last year resulting in a positive Adjusted Ebit and Adjusted Net Income for the group. This updated outlook will remain subject to market price developments during the remainder of the financial year 2023 in an overall continuously volatile and uncertain business environment.
All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. Mentioned prior-year figures have been adjusted due to the classification of the Russian Power Generation business as discontinued operations in 2022. The detailed financial results for the first quarter 2023 will be published on 4 May 2023, as announced.
The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's Annual Report. Uniper SE's Annual Report is available at www.uniper.energy.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Andrea Schoeneberg
Vice President Corporate Legal Affairs
Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5570
Mobil +49 178 439 4847
E-Mail press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|3,80
|4,37%
