United Internet Aktie

United Internet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 508903 / ISIN: DE0005089031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.10.2026 20:15:23

EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

05-Oct-2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

Montabaur, October 5, 2026. The Management Board of 1&1 AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company’s share capital against contributions in kind using authorized capital. The share capital of 1&1 AG will be increased by 20%, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG have resolved to participate in this capital increase and to make the intended contribution in kind.

United Internet AG will contribute a loan receivable of EUR 850,237,942.45 from 1&1 Versatel GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 1&1 AG, as a contribution in kind. In return, United Internet AG will receive 35,352,929 new 1&1 shares at a calculated issue price of EUR 24.05 per share.

On completion of the capital increase, United Internet AG’s shareholding in 1&1 AG will increase to approx. 89.32%. This quota already includes 1,290,247 1&1 shares acquired under the discretionary order placed on August 17, 2026. This order to purchase up to 6.0 million 1&1 shares on market-friendly terms until June 30, 2027 remains unaffected by the capital increase.

The transaction strengthens the capital structure and financial flexibility of 1&1 AG. The contribution of the intercompany loan receivable as a contribution in kind also simplifies the Group’s internal financing structure. The contribution does not result in any additional cash outflow for United Internet AG; at the same time, it reaffirms the Company’s long-term commitment to 1&1 AG.

 

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de

 

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.



End of Inside Information

05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947
EQS News ID: 2410650

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2410650  05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Internet AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu United Internet AG

mehr Analysen
28.09.26 United Internet Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.08.26 United Internet Kaufen DZ BANK
07.08.26 United Internet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.07.26 United Internet Buy UBS AG
24.06.26 United Internet Overweight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Internet AG 24,42 0,16% United Internet AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX vor positiver Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen wird mit einer stärkeren Eröffnung gerechnet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen