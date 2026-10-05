EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company

United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG



05-Oct-2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG

Montabaur, October 5, 2026. The Management Board of 1&1 AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company’s share capital against contributions in kind using authorized capital. The share capital of 1&1 AG will be increased by 20%, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG have resolved to participate in this capital increase and to make the intended contribution in kind.

United Internet AG will contribute a loan receivable of EUR 850,237,942.45 from 1&1 Versatel GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 1&1 AG, as a contribution in kind. In return, United Internet AG will receive 35,352,929 new 1&1 shares at a calculated issue price of EUR 24.05 per share.

On completion of the capital increase, United Internet AG’s shareholding in 1&1 AG will increase to approx. 89.32%. This quota already includes 1,290,247 1&1 shares acquired under the discretionary order placed on August 17, 2026. This order to purchase up to 6.0 million 1&1 shares on market-friendly terms until June 30, 2027 remains unaffected by the capital increase.

The transaction strengthens the capital structure and financial flexibility of 1&1 AG. The contribution of the intercompany loan receivable as a contribution in kind also simplifies the Group’s internal financing structure. The contribution does not result in any additional cash outflow for United Internet AG; at the same time, it reaffirms the Company’s long-term commitment to 1&1 AG.

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.