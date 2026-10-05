United Internet Aktie
WKN: 508903 / ISIN: DE0005089031
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05.10.2026 20:15:23
EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG
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EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Purchase of parts of a company
United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG
Montabaur, October 5, 2026. The Management Board of 1&1 AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company’s share capital against contributions in kind using authorized capital. The share capital of 1&1 AG will be increased by 20%, excluding shareholders’ subscription rights. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG have resolved to participate in this capital increase and to make the intended contribution in kind.
United Internet AG will contribute a loan receivable of EUR 850,237,942.45 from 1&1 Versatel GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 1&1 AG, as a contribution in kind. In return, United Internet AG will receive 35,352,929 new 1&1 shares at a calculated issue price of EUR 24.05 per share.
On completion of the capital increase, United Internet AG’s shareholding in 1&1 AG will increase to approx. 89.32%. This quota already includes 1,290,247 1&1 shares acquired under the discretionary order placed on August 17, 2026. This order to purchase up to 6.0 million 1&1 shares on market-friendly terms until June 30, 2027 remains unaffected by the capital increase.
The transaction strengthens the capital structure and financial flexibility of 1&1 AG. The contribution of the intercompany loan receivable as a contribution in kind also simplifies the Group’s internal financing structure. The contribution does not result in any additional cash outflow for United Internet AG; at the same time, it reaffirms the Company’s long-term commitment to 1&1 AG.
Contact partner
United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiß
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de
Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.
End of Inside Information
05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
|E-mail:
|info@united-internet.de
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005089031
|WKN:
|508903
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947
|EQS News ID:
|2410650
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2410650 05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu United Internet AG
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05.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG participates in capital increase against contributions in kind at 1&1 AG (EQS Group)
|
05.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG beteiligt sich an Sachkapitalerhöhung der 1&1 AG (EQS Group)
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05.10.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX verliert am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt ab (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
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02.10.26
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01.10.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu United Internet AG
|28.09.26
|United Internet Buy
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|20.08.26
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|07.08.26
|United Internet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|United Internet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.09.26
|United Internet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.08.26
|United Internet Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.26
|United Internet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.07.26
|United Internet Buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|United Internet Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|United Internet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.26
|United Internet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.04.26
|United Internet Equal Weight
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|19.03.26
|United Internet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|United Internet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|24,42
|0,16%